With Messi and Neymar, Mbappé admits to having some regrets – Foot11.com

Mbappé had fun

Holder at the forefront of the Parisian attack on Saturday evening against Clermont, Kylian Mbappé once again shone with a magnificent hat-trick. Asked about this great victory by Canal+, the Frenchman said he had a lot of fun. “We are happy, we had a lot of fun. I think we gave some too. We continue our road to this tenth title, it is not very far and we are satisfied. »

The attacking trio begins to shine

For a few meetings, the attacking trio, Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, has shown very good things. However, since the start of the season, he has not really succeeded in being decisive, as in particular during the meeting against Real Madrid, even if Mbappé shone.

With some frustration, the former Monaco striker said he wished those automatisms had happened a little earlier. “It’s a shame that it’s only happening now. There were quite a few circumstances and events that caused us to be a bit delayed. We are 3 quality players, we try to help the team as much as possible and it happened today. Life is like that. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. We must always look ahead, it is to pass now. We had a pain that is still present, but we must always be positive, show that we are a great club, a great team, and that we are here to win trophies. (…) We are still expected and we will continue until the last day. We will try to have fun and give it like today”.

He counts on the supporters against OM

And finally, next weekend, PSG will host OM at the Parc des Princes during the famous Classic. And for this beautiful poster, Kylian Mbappé hopes to be able to count on the supporters. “I wish they were still with us. If they are with us, it will be wonderful, but if they are not, we will do our job because we are paid for that and we are happy to come and play a Classico. »

