With Messi, Neymar’s huge nod to LaMelo Ball!

LaMelo Ball has established himself this season as a future great NBA superstar, and inevitably, his performances did not fail to attract attention. The proof, Neymar, accompanied by Lionel Messi, has just given him a huge wink.

LaMelo Ball is a young player like no other, you just have to see him on the pitch for a few seconds to understand him. The leader of the Hornets is talented, a bit nonchalant, but above all very spectacular. It is no coincidence that he found himself selected for the All-Star Game in his second season in the league! He hasn’t tasted the playoffs yet, but there’s no doubt he’ll have a monster impact on the league.

And not necessarily only in the game, since Melo is also a personality apart. Flamboyant, he likes to be noticed with his attitude, and he sheds light on a franchise that has long been shunned by fans and the media. Thanks to his superstar aura and Miles Bridges in particular, the Hornets have become a team that matters and that you absolutely have to watch.

Neymar appears with the shoes of LaMelo Ball

And because he carries in him the will to distinguish himself, LaMelo Ball did not follow all the other stars by signing at Nike or Adidas. He represents the Puma brand, and he has just released his first signature model, the MB.01. In her image, the pair is particularly flashy, but she has obviously found a prestigious audience. Indeed, Neymar was seen with in a photo with his teammate Lionel Messi.

During an outing with his friend Leo Messi, the Brazilian superstar Neymar decided to put on a pair of two-tone MB.01s, but which ultimately didn’t go so badly with his outfit. A great exhibition for a company that is still trying to establish itself in the world of basketball. Neymar, sponsored by Puma, is not the only big name in football to join, since the French international Kingsley Coman also advertises for the German brand.

LaMelo Ball is part of a family that grew over time at Puma, and began to recruit some very big names. When will there be an appearance at the Parc des Princes to support Neymar, the other big star to mark it?