With music by Soledad Bravo, opera and Othello at the International Theater Festival, July is leaving

July closes in style with concerts, such as Soledad Bravo’s; the International Festival of Progressive Theater 2022 and the Inaugural Gala of the Teresa Carreño Opera Company.

In addition to the late night Pedro and the Captain returns, says goodbye The King does not die and in the BOD closes the season of Guataca nights with Alejandro Zavala.

Today the International Festival of Progressive Theater 2022 is inaugurated, an event that will put 64 productions in different rooms, 17 of them international. Russia, the United States, Argentina and Cuba are the countries that join this project. In the national stalls it is Othellodirected by Marisol Martinez.

The schedule is as follows:

Soledad Bravo will present her concert Thanks to life at the Salón Nobre of the Portuguese Center in Caracas on Saturday, July 30 at 8 pm She will be accompanied by Miguel Delgado Estevez, Kiara, Luis Olavarrieta and Liliana de Faria. Tickets are between $30 and $90.

The Teresa Carreño Opera Company will have its inaugural gala at the Ríos Reyna Hall of the Teresa Carreño Theater on July 30 at 6 pm and the second performance will be the following day at the same time. Isabel Palacios (artistic director), Elisa Vegas (musical director) and Miguel Issa (stage director) together with 39 professional voices will make this gala possible, where pieces such as The Marriage of Figaro Y don giovanniof WA, Mozart, and The Barber of Seville, by G. Rossini. Prices between $5 and $30.

Today at 4 pm Antonio Delli and Gerardo Soto will take to the stage at Teatro Trasnocho with the re-premiere of Pedro and the captain. This work by the Uruguayan Mario Benedetti, directed by Elmer Pinto, revolves around “an encounter between two men (tortured and tortured) that, little by little, is transformed into an acknowledgment between two human beings.” Shows are Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm Tickets: $10 on Fridays, and $12 on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Guataca nights close the 2022 season today at 7 pm at the BOD Cultural Center with Alejandro Zavala, Latin Grammy nominated artist. The musician will be accompanied by Raymond Mariño (bass), María José Castejón (maracas and percussion) and Orlando Hernández (guitar). Tickets: $13.64.

Today July 29 at 5 pm the director Abraham Veronese brings again the ridiculous beauties to the Sala La Viga, in the Chacao Cultural Center. The cast is made up of Ailyn García, Génova Reyes, Rosangela Castro, Abraham Veronese and Carlos del Castillo. Ticket price: 7 dollars.

The Chacao Cultural Center presents a new initiative called music friday, which opens with some rapping with their first guest: 2’EM. This young talent will be today at 6 pm in the Raúl Delgado Estévez Experimental Hall. Free entrance.

Celarg will host Hafla Henna 2022 in Venezuela, an event that combines music, dance and Henna tattooing. The festival will be on July 30 from 11 am to 7 pm and admission is free for all those interested.

On July 30 and 31, the stand up comedy returns to the BOD Cultural Center I’m not crazy, I’m bipolar, written and directed by Juan Carlos Duque and directed by the actress Fabiola Arace. Presentations are at 5 pm and tickets start at 78.70 bolívares.

Marina Bravo will offer a merengue concert at the BOD Cultural Center on Sunday, July 31 at 11:30 am, where it will honor the city of Caracas with a repertoire of pieces from different eras. Tickets: from $13.64.

Bullet Train marks the return of Brad Pitt to the big screen, in addition to the acting debut of Puerto Rican Benito Martínez, better known as Bad Bunny. The plot revolves around five assassins who are inside a bullet train bound for Tokyo and whose paths cross. The premiere will be on Thursday, August 4 at Cinex and Cines Unidos.

The same August 4 arrives in theaters children of the earth, Venezuelan film by director Jacobo Penzo and starring Daniel Alvarado. The film tells the story of a peasant’s journey to Zulia state in the 1920s, at the time of the discovery of oil in the country.

One of the most anticipated series of the month of August will arrive on Netflix on Friday 5: The Sandman. This fiction is an adaptation of the acclaimed DC comic that deals with Morpheus, the king of dreams, who must be in charge of correcting numerous human and cosmic errors.

still on billboard

The king does not die, a remake of the original work by Frenchman Eugene Ionesco, under the direction of Marisol Martinez, bids farewell this 30th and 31st at the Trasnocho Theater. In this Rajatabla production, full of black humor and criticism of power, Antonio Delli, Carolina Leandro, Grecia Augusta Rodríguez, Sandra Moncada, Armando Andrés González and Andrés Infante perform. Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 6:30 pm Tickets: from 61.80 bolívares.

The Acting Group is in the Cultural Trasnocho with the story of some nice harlequins, Plin Plan Plum: Out of control!. The direction is in charge of Pedro Arias and the performance of Alejandra Lungavite, Eva Rosel, Ángel Sanz and Belto Veramendi. Hours: Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm Prices: children $5 and adults $10.

The Skena group continues with the tenderness, a romantic comedy by Alfredo Sanzol that has been successful for five years in Madrid. This story comes to Caracas from the hand of actor and director Basilio Álvarez and a cast made up of Marcos Moreno, Carmen Terife, Daniel Rodríguez, Ani Lozada, Guido Villamizar and Ivanna Cordido, who play three women and three men who, for similar reasons, but opposite at the same time, they coincide in a “desert” island. Shows: Fridays and Saturdays at 4:30 pm, and Sundays at 4 pm Tickets: Fridays $12, and Saturdays and Sundays $15.

the black phone is an adaptation of the homonymous story written by Joe Hill, son of the famous novelist Stephen King. The psychological thriller and horror film tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who is kidnapped by a mysterious killer who has been stalking his town for a long time.

“A collection of paintings unleashes horror on an unsuspecting family corrupted by the seven deadly sins of greed, envy, gluttony, lust, sloth, pride, and anger,” is the synopsis for The seven sins of the devila horror film that can be seen at CInex and Cines Unidos.

Marvel’s popular superhero Thor returns to the big screen with Thor: Love and Thunder. This new adventure of the god of thunder presents not only the character played by Chris Hemsworth, but also a female version of him who will be played by Natalie Portman.

Austin Butler stars Elvis, the Warner Bros film that follows the singer’s life from his rise to fame to stardom. One theme the film explores is Presley’s complicated relationship with his agent, played by Tom Hanks. The film can be seen in Cinex theaters.

Minions: A Villain is Born is the sequel to the fun animated film from 2015, where these peculiar yellow beings will make the whole family laugh with their adventures.

Lightyear tells the story of Buzz, one of the main characters of the successful animated saga, toy story. Only this time it is not about the toy that everyone knows, but about the character in which it was inspired. The film can be seen at Cinex and Cines Unidos.

Discover the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchel, an experienced test plane pilot, in Top Gun: Maverick. The film is a sequel to Top Gun: The Passion and Glory, from 1986, and stars Tom Cruise.