With music, they thank the rains and “rebirth” of rivers in Nuevo León

Monterrey.- After several months of intense drought, inhabitants of Nuevo Leon They have celebrated that for three days in a row there have been rains in various municipalities of the state, with which some rivers have been “reborn”.

One of the areas that has benefited the most from rainfall is the Sierra de Santiago and the citrus region, which has allowed the La Boca dam, located in Santiago, and Cerro Prieto, located in Linares, to slightly increase their storage.

This Sunday users of social networks of the The Fraile community in the municipality of Montemorelos, they shared videos where the progress of a “growing” in the Ramos River is observed, and how the locals brought drum and clarinet music, to express their joy and gratitude because the aforementioned tributary recovered life.

Civil Protection of Nuevo León reported that this day in the afternoon there were heavy rainfall with an electrical storm and hail in Sabinas Hidalgo and Agualeguas, north and northeast of Monterrey, while moderate to heavy rains were reported in Los Ramones.

Other municipalities where rains, although less intense, were Monterrey, San Nicolás de los Garza, San Pedro Garza García, Santiago and Montemorelos, as well as Galeana, in the south of the entity.

