With NASA Hubble discovered the relationship between black holes and star formation

Media attention has recently been captured by the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope and the operations to enable it to function. But also NASA Hubble it still has the opportunity to demonstrate its usefulness despite the increasingly frequent operational problems that have been afflicting it in recent years.

However, the usefulness of HST has been demonstrated thanks to a recent study published in Nature and which examined the data detected by the space telescope, opening a new scenario that links the presence of black holes to the areas of star formation. Black holes are elusive celestial objects that we have been learning to know and observe (indirectly) in recent years and are usually associated with “destruction”. But with particular mechanisms it is possible that these can also indirectly lead to the formation of new stars.

NASA Hubble and the link between black holes and star formation

The study published in the last few days examines what happens inside the dwarf galaxy Henize 2-10 which is 30 million light years from Earth in the constellation from the Compass. That there was a black hole (from about 1 million solar masses) in this galaxy was already known starting from 2011 but over the years the knowledge regarding the internal mechanisms has also been refined.

NASA Hubble (and in particular the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph tool) made it possible to understand that the black hole 228 light years from the star formation area he was able to influence its dynamics. From current knowledge, when an object crosses the event horizon it can no longer escape the black hole’s great gravity. On the other hand, when the matter is outside, the magnetic fields can create jets of matter that are dispersed in space.

In the case of Henize 2-10 the black hole emits a gas jet which manages to reach a star-forming area. That region already saw the presence of a dense “gas bubble” but the material ejected from the black hole at over 1.6 million km / h helps to increase its local quantity by spreading nearby. Another jet emitted from the same black hole but in the opposite direction interacts with another area rich in gas and dust.

The researchers wrote in the study that “Combining these results with our kinematic study indicates that the bipolar outflow generated by the central black hole is disrupting the interstellar medium at the center of regions of Henize 2-10, creating favorable conditions for positive AGN (active galactic nucleus) feedback.”. Henize 2-10, compared to other active dwarf galaxies, it does not have a regular central morphology but is active in star formation. Some of the stars are estimated to be around 4.3 million years old and are therefore considered “Young people” while the stellar cluster should be about 5.2 million years old.

The purpose of studying dwarf galaxies as Henize 2-10 is to be able to see what was happening in a much younger universe than now. Dwarf galaxies may be less likely to merge with other galaxies than larger ones (such as the Milky Way). This would preserve their structure and their components for a longer time allowing to increase the knowledge of Space and its evolution.

