“With neoliberalism we had more jobs than with the current farce”

The former president of Mexico, Vicente Fox Quesadacaused controversy on social networks by once again criticizing the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, this by mentioning that with the neoliberalism there was more jobs.

On his Twitter account, the former president made reference to the reform on the army in the streets to carry out citizen security tasks, and also pointed out the lack of jobs in the current administration.

“With neoliberalism we grew and had more jobs than with the current farce,” Fox Quesada posted.

COMPARED WITH THIS THE TRUTH IS THAT WE DID NOT DO IT WRONG!! – Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) October 15, 2022

He also compared his six-year term with that of Lopez Obrador, and assured that “we did not do anything wrong”. He wrote: “Compared to this one, we really didn’t do bad at all.”

