“With Neymar, we had a good laugh for 2 minutes”

This is one of the images that marked the draw between PSG and Troyes on Sunday evening (2-2). Before the penalty converted by Neymar, the Brazilian and the Trojan goalkeeper – Jessy Moulin – had a long and cordial exchange. At the end of the meeting, the former Saint-Etienne had revealed the content of their discussion. In an interview given to Parisianhe returned to this sequence with the Parisian number 10.

” It doesn’t stop! I am constantly asked: “but what did you do to make Neymar laugh? “. And frankly, I didn’t expect that. I discussed with Neymar as I would have with any other player and nobody would have spoken about it. But it is with moments like this that you realize that Neymar is a superstar, because everything with him takes on gigantic proportions. What did he answer me? At the time, not much, but I insisted on showing him where my loved ones are in the gallery, telling him that they would be really proud of me. He then asks me: “but you, tell me which way you are going to dive and I will tell you which way I am going to shoot. Pick a side and I’ll tell you everything.” I tell him no, I can’t do that. All this while having fun because there was no rooming on my side or his. It was just a good little moment of relaxation during a game. Then, the referee asked me to go and place myself and we left it at that. But we had a good laugh for 2 minutes. »

Jessy Moulin says he is impressed with the way the PSG striker shoots. ” I know that when taking his penalties, he looks at the goalkeeper a lot. So I tried to annoy him as long as possible. I told myself that since we had talked about the sides, he was going to put it in the middle and try a panenka. It’s the end of the season, Paris has nothing more to play for and so why not. I stayed a long time in the middle but Neymar is too strong. He managed to switch sides at the last moment. His penalties are truly amazing. He is fascinating because he is unpredictable. We see him during the match, on certain dribbles he has flashes of genius that make him unstoppable.”