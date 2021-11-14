with NFC and awesome bass!

Home » News ” This will be the first Xiaomi Global soundbar: with NFC and frightening bass!

The Xiaomi soundbar they have never made their debut in the Global market, meaning by this the European one. We have seen them arrive only in China, the brand’s privileged market after the Chinese one. But apparently the giant has decided to launch a product for audiophiles here too. The official site, where the photos and specs of the next audio device have been posted. His name is Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch and it will be a concentrate of power with lots of NFC! Let’s see the details and specifications.

Xiaomi has expanded its range of smart home devices by introducing a new speaker system. The device is called Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch and will come with a wireless subwoofer. According to the Chinese tech giant, the maximum output power of the system (subwoofer) is 430 watts

. The high-quality surround sound of the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch provides support for technologies Dolby And DTS Virtual X. There is a LED display. Above, however, we find the power button with the volume and connection control.





The Xiaomi soundbar supports pairing with all compatible devices via the NFC module. For now Xiaomi has not yet confirmed if there will be other interfaces for the connection, but we assume so. It is expected that in addition to the doors HDMI ARC, AUX and digital audio output, the audio device also have Bluetooth support. Recall that on the Global market, Xiaomi has not launched any product with its brand. The only one we can buy (from unofficial channels) is the Mi Soundbar 2.1 or that of Redmi.

For the moment Xiaomi has not confirmed the date and the price of the device. Indeed, to be honest, the product has been eliminated from the list of devices on the official website. Date and price of the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch will be confirmed in the next few days.