With NFTs, Ethereum Is Increasing Its Revenue. Will they be sustainable in the long term?

Ethereum’s August revenue was very high. The listing is no more than $ 4,025, so the dream of $ 4,380 is still a long way off. From last week’s high, there is a loss of around 15%, but the week is not over yet. The revenues from the two Ethereum projects have given strength and momentum to its listing.

This may not happen in the future if NFT sales go down. However, it must be considered that NFTs are not very liquid assets and that they are spreading thanks to the interest shown by the market. This interest from the crypto community could fade at any moment.

Returning to the technical analysis, there could be a correction of the Ethereum price on the 21-period average. Currently, the average sits in the vicinity of $ 2,740.93. Holding this support would push the price higher. For a strong upside, the price is expected to break $ 3,822.62, but with high trading volumes.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.