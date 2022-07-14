With Novavax there is a space for people who have resisted the COVID-19 vaccination

This vaccine is more traditional, “it is like the vaccines that we have used and have used for many years.”

Dr. Carmen Zorrilla, professor at the Medical Sciences Campus and researcher of the Novavax vaccine in Puerto Rico. Photo: Provided to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

“With Novavax there is a space for people who have resisted vaccination against COVID-19,” said Dr. Carmen Zorrilla, professor at the Medical Sciences Campus and researcher of the Novavax vaccine in Puerto Rico.

The specialist explained that this vaccine was made with traditional technology, from protein and an adjuvant from of tree bark, which provides security to people who do not want to be vaccinated with those made with messenger RNA.

He added that “we participated in this study and we knew that the product was good because it had few adverse effects, to people who had adverse reactions or doubts about the messenger RNA vaccine”.

Likewise, it clarified the component of the vaccine, and the mechanism that was used to offer a different alternative in the United States.

“This vaccine does not have RNA, because it is made of protein, and it only has the spike that induces the creation of the antibody. This vaccine is produced from the spike, purified and mixed with an adjuvant that comes from the bark of a tree that indicates greater immunity in the body, that is to say, similar to the hepatitis and HPV vaccine”, explained the specialist.

The study in the United States involved more than 30,000 volunteers, and it is expected that on July 19 the Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC) will approve the usage and exact specification how to manage.

“The Government of the United States bought 3.2 million doses, since the study was supported by funds from the Executive,” said the doctor in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

He stressed that the objective that the researchers hope to achieve is that it also be part of the reinforcements, because it would make it easier for more people to have access to this drug. “It would be expected that by the week of July 25 they will arrive the first doses to Puerto Rico”.

More study results:

The main difference between the Novavax vaccine and the already approved and widely used vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna is the technology. Both the vaccines Pfizer like Moderna they use messenger RNA (mRNA) to send a kind of blueprint to cells in the body.

Novavax’s vaccine takes a simpler, more traditional approach that has been used for decades. Instead of making the body create your own version of protein S, the protein is prepared in a laboratory and then delivered directly by injection. Vaccines that help prevent the flu, shingles, and hepatitis B also use this strategy.

