With numerous phytonutrients and lots of vitamins, here’s what to prepare for breakfast that lasts all week

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, we must never forget this. In the morning there are too many people who do not have breakfast and this is a habit that must change. Eating will strengthen the body and start the day on the right foot. So with numerous phytonutrients and many vitamins, here’s what to prepare for breakfast that lasts all week. We could make a delicious dessert on Saturday or Sunday which also lasts us for the following days. So in the morning we prepare coffee or tea, take a piece of cake and we are ready to face the day. Now we just have to see which dessert and how to make it.

So for breakfast in the morning we can make a delicious and colorful plumcake with yogurt and raspberries. And it is precisely these that are rich in phytonutrients and vitamins. But obviously not only that, because they are full of other elements that do very well.

So let’s see the ingredients: 175 grams of butter at room temperature; 170 grams of brown sugar; 3 eggs always at room temperature; a lemon with zest and juice; 100 grams of yogurt; 200 grams of type 00 flour; 2 tablespoons of baking powder; a pinch of salt; 125 grams of raspberries. While to decorate we will need raspberry jam and toasted almonds.

The preparation

Let’s see how to prepare this plum cake to eat it every morning for breakfast. The first thing is to have a loaf pan. Let’s start from the basics. Now that we have our mold, we grease it well and line it with parchment paper. In a bowl, whip the butter and brown sugar. We need to get a frothy mixture. Then we add the eggs and continue to whisk until the dough becomes light and fluffy (I recommend, we use an electric whisk). Then add the lemon juice and zest, yogurt, salt, baking powder and flour, passing it through a sieve. In the meantime, we turn on the oven at 160 degrees ventilated, if we do not have the fan we do a static 180 degrees.

Now put 1/3 of the raspberries on the bottom of the dough and always pour 1/3 of the dough on top. Then add 2/3 of raspberries, the mixture and then 3/3 of both. Now that we’ve done all this, let’s put it in the preheated oven for an hour and twenty. Once finished, take out the plum cake and let it rest in the mold. Then we add the jam above and the almonds.

