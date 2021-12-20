with Omicron fair limitations but no alarmism
REAL TIME
The Minister of Infrastructure explains that the Green pass “is already a rather robust measure”. The Undersecretary for Sport: “The health of citizens is the primary thing for the government”
-
20 dec
14:01
EU: we will monitor the proportionality of Italy’s restrictive measures
-
20 dec
12:54
Covid, the Omicron race turns Christmas around the world – VIDEO
-
20 dec
12:38
Covid, towards the new squeeze – VIDEO
-
20 dec
12:09
Zingaretti: “Against the swab for those who have the Green pass”
-
20 dec
11:33
Nurses: boom in cases among health workers: almost 5 thousand in 30 days
-
20 dec
11:16
Vezzali: “Mandatory pads for stadiums? I don’t rule it out”
-
20 dec
11:06
Modern, booster increases antibodies against Omicron 37 times
-
20 dec
10:46
Omicron, Gisaid: cases in Italy rose to 1.1%
-
20 dec
10:24
Costa: “At this rate we will complete the third doses in two months”
-
20 dec
09:45
Giovannini: “There are no other measures on transport”