with Omicron fair limitations but no alarmism

The Minister of Infrastructure explains that the Green pass “is already a rather robust measure”. The Undersecretary for Sport: “The health of citizens is the primary thing for the government”


  • 20 dec

    14:01

    EU: we will monitor the proportionality of Italy’s restrictive measures

  • 20 dec

    12:54

    Covid, the Omicron race turns Christmas around the world – VIDEO

  • 20 dec

    12:38

    Covid, towards the new squeeze – VIDEO

  • 20 dec

    12:09

    Zingaretti: “Against the swab for those who have the Green pass”

  • 20 dec

    11:33

    Nurses: boom in cases among health workers: almost 5 thousand in 30 days

  • 20 dec

    11:16

    Vezzali: “Mandatory pads for stadiums? I don’t rule it out”

  • 20 dec

    11:06

    Modern, booster increases antibodies against Omicron 37 times

  • 20 dec

    10:46

    Omicron, Gisaid: cases in Italy rose to 1.1%

  • 20 dec

    10:24

    Costa: “At this rate we will complete the third doses in two months”

  • 20 dec

    09:45

    Giovannini: “There are no other measures on transport”

MORE UPDATES 5


