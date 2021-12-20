With Omicron on the rise, it’s time to get ready for new shorts

The year that is about to end has been a “record” for the markets.

Could the latest meeting of the Central Banks, the spread of the Omicron variant and their impact on the economy lead to a change of “course” in 2022?

The liquidity introduced into the system by the Banks and the money market policies have given investors, in recent years, the possibility of increasingly exposing themselves to the market of “bigger” and performing companies. In fact, the stock, first of all (together with crypto), has “constantly” followed the huge liquidity in the system, because they are able to offer a higher return.

A change in the coming months could always come from the Central Banks front, providing “contradictory information and reassurances” (for now the word “transitory” has been eliminated) and the resulting volatility. So beware of the “small” warnings that the market will give, because the “reaction” speed itself will be very high.

Suffice it to say that with the rise in inflation, many investors have started investing in assets related to it including commodities (up 22.8% in November, year on year), energy, real estate, currencies and bonds. Specifically, Treasury Inflation Protected had record inflows of over $ 65 billion.

If the cancellation arrives (and I said “if”) it will also become an opportunity to buy.

But the earnings growth of 2021 will be difficult to repeat in 2022. In fact, with the news of the three possible rate hikes in 2022, the market reaction was certainly positive, and looking at the “recent” history, the indices almost always had this reaction initial, then followed by strong dips. Not only that, in 2022, the Treasury will have to place 1.6 trillion dollars of debt on the market without the help of the FED (which will buy only 100 billion). In my opinion this will be really difficult and we could see a “steepening” of the yield curve (as already mentioned in the last monetary policy analysis). All of this would certainly have an impact on the market.

It must be said that compared to the past the “strength” of the news markets, as mentioned above, has changed. The market is as if it were shortsighted or anesthetized to say the least.

I think this is due to the “constant” intervention of the Banks and their “innate” communication skills (they often say what we would like to say?) Combined with a “delay” effect in the perception of the economic mark by of investors.

Last weekend there was a sell-off on technology stocks, is this because many are repositioning themselves in response to the change of scenario that the Banks envisage?

Investors began “selling” growth stocks such as Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 “Meta”, Apple (NASDAQ :), Amazon (NASDAQ :), Netflix and Google (NASDAQ :). In fact, some of these stocks are overvalued (between 10% and 20%) unlike others which are in line with current prices or still with room for growth.

If we return to the “Euro Zone” some securities that could be “shorted”, for a short-medium term, are Innovatec (MI :), Ambienthesis (MI :), INTEK Group (MI 🙂 and Alerion Clean Power (MI :).

Let’s start with Innovatec (ME:)

(graphic December 18)

In one of the first “Long & Short” columns of November we analyzed profits and revenues, which were certainly in continuous and marked improvement. We hypothesized that this could lead the price to project towards € 1.70 in the medium term. once our analysis is correct, currently the price is overbought and the price overvalued, we could expect a retracement in the 1.25 euro area.

Then, there is Ambienthesis (ME:)

(graphic December 18)

In our “Long & Short” column on November 19th we analyzed the stock expecting a retracement on the highs of June 2021 up to the € 0.85 area and

subsequently, in the medium term, a recovery of up to 1 euro. Also in this case we have certified the correctness of our analysis, while currently the price is overbought and we could expect a return in the 1 euro area.

INTEK Group (MI :), listed on the MTA market with shareholdings both in the sector and in the renewable energy and services sectors.

(graphic December 18)

The overwhelming rise of the first days of December, with an increase of about 30%, brought the price back to the values ​​of April 2014. The trend of the stock shows a better trend than the FTSE Italia All-Share, confirming the upward trendline created in March 2020 Currently, with the volatility present on the stock, in the short term there is a weakening of volumes and the overbought RSI with possible retest of the resistance at 0.45 euros and at 0.42 euros.

In the end Alerion Clean Power (MI 🙂 which is part of the FTSE Italia All-Share and active in the production of renewable energy through plants in the wind, photovoltaic and biomass sectors.

(graphic December 18)

From mid-October an uptrend began, which led the price to a 90% increase, which ended with a consolidation in the last few days. In this case the uptrend remains while in the short term we are witnessing a “weakening” of the thrust. We could expect a restet of support at € 26.5 and € 25. Finally, in the event that the downside is “stronger” in the long run, it will be important to consider the support at 21.5 euros.

In conclusion

We are in the presence of good companies, with good growth prospects, which however are currently eexcessively overvalued by the market. We just have to take advantage of the opportunities that arise, operating in the short and long term!

“This article has been written for informational purposes only; it does not constitute solicitation, offer, advice, consultancy or investment recommendation as such does not want to incentivize the purchase of assets in any way. Remember that any type of assets is valued from several points of view and is highly risky and therefore, every investment decision and the related risk remain with the investor “.

