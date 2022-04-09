With Omicron, reinfections increase, 4% in a week. USA advise against travel to Shanghai

The Covid-19 emergency continues in Italy and in the world. According to yesterday’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health, 66,535 new cases and 144 deaths were recorded in Italy yesterday. Positivity rate at 15%. Intensive classes decrease (-9), hospitalizations increase (+24). Here is the region by region detail of the infections:

Lombardy: +8681

Veneto: +6928

Campania: +7224

Emilia Romagna: +5136

Lazio: +6849

Piedmont: +3252

Tuscany: +4395

Sicily: +4448

Puglia: +5352

Liguria: +1481

Brands: +2086

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1141

Abruzzo: +2079

Calabria: +2173

Umbria: +1267

PA Bolzano: +552

Sardinia: +1848

PA Trento: +473

Basilicata: +731

Molise: +370

Aosta Valley: +69

Green light to fourth dose of the vaccine for those who have reached or exceeded 80 years of age, for RSA guests and for those who are included in the risk categories according to the AIFA note after the approval of Ema and Ecdc. One isolated in Italy new variant of Omicron which recombines two sub-strains. She was recognized in a Reggio Calabria laboratory and was called Xj, “equivalent to Xe”.

Worldwide 497,495,256 infections and 6,174,449 deaths. Covid cases continue to boom in Shanghai, the US advises against travel. Arabia reopens to pilgrims: over one million people expected in Mecca after two years of restrictions and closures.