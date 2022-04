With Omicron, reinfections increase, 4% in a week. USA advise against travel to Shanghai

The latest news on Covid in Italy and in the world is updated in real time today, Saturday 9 April 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin 66,535 new cases, 144 deaths. Positive rate of 15%. Intensive classes decrease (-9), hospitalizations increase (+24). Iss: “Infections in school age decrease but + 4.1% of reinfections in a week”. Green light for the fourth dose of vaccine for over 80 and frail between 60 and 79 years. After Omicron and Omicron 2, isolated for the first time in Italy, from a laboratory in Reggio Calabria, a new variant of Omicron, called Xj and “equivalent to Xe”.

Worldwide 497,495,256 infections and 6,174,449 deaths. US authorizes the “voluntary departure” of its non-essential diplomats from the Shanghai consulate. Saudi Arabia reopens to pilgrims after two years of restrictions: one million people will be granted a visit to Mecca.

