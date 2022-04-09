With Omicron, reinfections increase, 4% in a week. USA advise against travel to Shanghai
The latest news on Covid in Italy and in the world is updated in real time today, Saturday 9 April 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin 66,535 new cases, 144 deaths. Positive rate of 15%. Intensive classes decrease (-9), hospitalizations increase (+24). Iss: “Infections in school age decrease but + 4.1% of reinfections in a week”. Green light for the fourth dose of vaccine for over 80 and frail between 60 and 79 years. After Omicron and Omicron 2, isolated for the first time in Italy, from a laboratory in Reggio Calabria, a new variant of Omicron, called Xj and “equivalent to Xe”.
Worldwide 497,495,256 infections and 6,174,449 deaths. US authorizes the “voluntary departure” of its non-essential diplomats from the Shanghai consulate. Saudi Arabia reopens to pilgrims after two years of restrictions: one million people will be granted a visit to Mecca.
US advises against trips to Shanghai after Covid lockdown
The recommendation came in the last few hours from the State Department Use in relation to the new wave of infections from Covid-19 and China’s tough policy to contain its spread. The invitation to compatriots is to “rethink the do you travel in the People’s Republic of China due to the arbitrary application of local laws and restrictions relating to Covid-19 ″, to “not travel” to the province of Jilin, Shanghai And Hong Kong “due to the restrictions related to Covid-19, including the risk that parents and children may be separated”. She also authorized “voluntary departure” for non-essential diplomatic staff in Shanghai and family members. The city is among the most affected by the new wave of infections, with the cities of Shenyang and Changchun in northeastern China.
Zaia (Veneto): “Wear a mask in crowded places”
“In the face of approximately 7 thousand infected a day, citizens must understand that common sense is needed. mask“. Thus the president of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, on the sidelines of the inauguration of a trade fair event in the Treviso area. “Today we have 6800 infected, less than 50 people in intensive care which continues to decrease, 857 people in the non-critical area, let’s say – he concluded – that the situation is absolutely under control “.
Iss: “Covid death rate without booster 12 times higher”
The mortality rate for the population aged over 12 years, in the period 11/02 / 2022-13 / 03/2022, for not vaccinated (39 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) is about 5 five times higher than those vaccinated with a complete cycle for less than 120 days (12 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) and about 12 times higher than those vaccinated with an additional / booster dose (3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants). This is highlighted by the extended weekly report on Covid-19 from the Higher Institute of Health. The rate of admissions to intensive care, in the period 18/2 / 2022-20 / 3/2022, for the unvaccinated is 8 times higher than for those vaccinated with booster.
EU Commissioner Kyriakides to Fanpage: “Cases on the rise, ahead with vaccines for the winter”
The interview with Fanpage.it to the EU Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides: “Covid-19 is not yet in an endemic phase. Continue our vaccination efforts to increase collective immunity, especially with the war in Ukraine, and be clear that the pandemic is not over“.
Iss: “Covid reinfections increase, + 4.1% in one week”
The reinfections from Covid-19: in the last week the percentage of reinfections out of the total reported cases was equal to 4.1%, an increase compared to the previous week when the percentage was 3.5%. From 24 August 2021 to 6 April 2022 they were reported 319.005 cases of reinfection, equal to 3.1% of the total number of notified cases. This is highlighted by the extended weekly report of the Higher Institute of Health on Covid-19. More reinfections are reported especially in subjects not vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days, in the younger age groups and among health professionals.
The Covid Xj variant, equivalent to Xe, has been isolated for the first time in Italy
Identified in a structure belonging to the provincial health authority of Reggio Calabria, the sequence was isolated in two cases of coronavirus positive subjects. According to the first hypotheses, “Xj”, “equivalent of Xe, does not follow a mutation of the virus but, more precisely, a fusion of genetic components of Omicron”, The experts explained. Until now she was known only for a limited number of cases reported, at the end of last March, in Finland and also in Thailand.
Iss: “Cases among school-age children are decreasing”
The percentage of Covid-19 cases in the population in school age (22% versus 25% last week) compared to the rest of the population. In the last week, 17% of school-age cases are under 5, 43% are between 5 and 11, 39% between 12 and 19. This is highlighted by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health, which integrates the weekly monitoring of the epidemic trend of Covid-19.
After two years Mecca reopens: a million pilgrims are expected
The authorities ofSaudi Arabia announced today that this year one million people from the country and the rest of the Islamic world will be allowed to make the pilgrimage to Mecca. This is a very strong increase compared to the numbers of the past years, in which access to the sacred places of Islam had been severely reduced due to the Covid.
Vaccine bulletin, 136.1 million doses administered in Italy so far
The doses of Covid vaccine administered so far in Italy are 136,171,347 equal to 96.0% of the 141,899,965 delivered (in detail, 95,340,593 Pfizer / BioNTech, 25,446,306 Moderna, 11,514,521 Vaxzevria, 6,726,089 Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,456 Janssen and 1,023,000 Novavax). It can be read in the report of the Ministry of Health updated at 06.17 today. Among those over 12, 49,361,188 received at least one dose, equal to 91.43% of the population, while the total of those who received the additional / booster dose (booster) is 39,013,345, equal to 83.55%.
The Covid-19 emergency continues in Italy and in the world. According to yesterday’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health, 66,535 new cases and 144 deaths were recorded in Italy yesterday. Positivity rate at 15%. Intensive classes decrease (-9), hospitalizations increase (+24). Here is the region by region detail of the infections:
- Lombardy: +8681
- Veneto: +6928
- Campania: +7224
- Emilia Romagna: +5136
- Lazio: +6849
- Piedmont: +3252
- Tuscany: +4395
- Sicily: +4448
- Puglia: +5352
- Liguria: +1481
- Brands: +2086
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1141
- Abruzzo: +2079
- Calabria: +2173
- Umbria: +1267
- PA Bolzano: +552
- Sardinia: +1848
- PA Trento: +473
- Basilicata: +731
- Molise: +370
- Aosta Valley: +69
Green light to fourth dose of the vaccine for those who have reached or exceeded 80 years of age, for RSA guests and for those who are included in the risk categories according to the AIFA note after the approval of Ema and Ecdc. One isolated in Italy new variant of Omicron which recombines two sub-strains. She was recognized in a Reggio Calabria laboratory and was called Xj, “equivalent to Xe”.
