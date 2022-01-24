“With Omicron, the end of the pandemic in Europe is plausible”

The pandmeia in the world – A light at the end of the tunnel, therefore, while the virus continues to run with peaks of infections all over the world. Not only in Europe (Germany reached a record weekly incidence of 772.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) but also in Russia and throughout Asia, from China to New Zealand. Where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has postponed the wedding, due to the new restrictions decided by her government. “My marriage will not be celebrated”, she confirmed, after having explained in detail the measures put in place, including a limit of 100 people, all fully vaccinated, for any meeting or event. A decision taken after a spike in cases in neighboring Australia (88 deaths in a single day), with the aim of continuing to remain among the nations least affected by Covid.

The trend in China – The Omicron race also worries China, determined to carry on the upcoming winter games and for this reason ready to close, as happened in recent weeks, entire cities even for a few cases, or to monitor entire provinces with carpet swabs. This is what is happening in Fengtai, one of the 16 districts of the Beijing municipality, where health authorities have started a generalized check, with a round of molecular swabs throughout the territory after the reporting of a new cluster.

The situation in Russia – On the other hand, Russia has reached its third consecutive daily peak of infections. There have been 63,205 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, after the 57,212 infections on Saturday and the 49,513 infections on Friday. Moscow – the epicenter of the epidemic in the country – also marked a new peak, for the fourth consecutive day, with 17,528 new cases. Both the infections in the capital and those in the rest of the country are mainly due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Government data indicates 326,112 deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Protests against restrictions – And the protests also continue against the anti-Covid restrictions. Thousands took to the streets to protest the Super green pass on Saturday evening in France, while in Brussels it began with a series of clashes between demonstrators and police. The demonstrators threw objects at the police, who reacted using tear gas and fire hydrants in the neighborhood of the European institutions. Thousands also paraded across the ocean, in Washington, where President Joe Biden and virologist Anthony Fauci ended up beautifully targeted by 20,000 No-vaxes.