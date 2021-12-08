“With Omicron there is proof. The virus adapts to humans “







In July 2020, when many were still dying and talking about mutations was “forbidden”, he wrote the e-book “The virus has changed” and the subtitle reads “from pandemic to adaptation”. A year later, with the Omicron variant, did we arrive at the showdown?

It seems so, after all it was a story already written in the books of genetics and viral evolution – he replies Massimo Ciccozzi, phylogenetic expert at the Biomedical Campus University and one of the Italian scientists who have published more international studies on Covid 19 -. The adaptation of the Sars Cov 2 to humans began some time ago and with Omicron it became obvious.

How long will that take?

It depends on the evolutionary pressure that the coronavirus undergoes and forces it to mutate, so it largely depends on the vaccine barrier and spacing. The more vaccines and masks, the more quickly strains will be selected that could have characteristics of greater contagiousness and less pathogenicity and allow the virus to become endemic. Let us remember that the evolution of the virus occurs in nature even without this pressure, but our countermeasures are able to accelerate and orient it, as has been shown by our studies and by those of many fellow researchers around the world. So let’s not abandon this guideline and let’s not be impatient: let’s remember what the pandemic was a year ago …

Does Omicron hurt more or less than the other variants?

The symptoms found in the world are different. It must be said that the mechanisms of pathogenicity are less known because they are investigated at a clinical and interdisciplinary level while contagiousness can be “measured” at the genetic level and with laboratory tests on cells, but it takes weeks. Omicron, for example, is probably more contagious and biochemistry and three-dimensional models tell us so. In a research that we are publishing, we have identified a greater membrane potential in the mutations undergone by Spike which allows the link between the virus and the human Ace2 receptor more easily and we have seen that this mutation stabilizes the protein, so it is an important evolutionary step. Normally, coronaviruses co-evolve with us, that is, they recombine with viruses already present in the host organism, unlike other types of viruses; also in the case of Omicron there are signs in this sense that lead to talk of an adaptation to the human species. The virus has no intelligence, but as a result of statistical laws the mutations that allow it to survive in a population prevail, even in the face of external pressure. When the pressure is too strong, as is happening due to the effect of vaccines, the mutations accelerate and go in two possible directions: the adaptation and transformation of the “scourge” into a “flu”, or one spillover, that is, the virus “jumps” into another species, but this second step will be less likely. Among the hypotheses on the “birth” of the Omicron variant there is also the one that Delta passed into some animal where it became Omicron, to then return to man, but it seems to me a stranger.

Because?

I believe that Omicron may have derived from mutations that occurred in an immunocompromised patient, in whose body the coronavirus could mutate for months, “seeking” its own evolutionary advantage. I believe this because it has a longer branch of the phylogenetic tree and there is no trace of cluster with other variants, that is, it behaves as if it were a “new” virus. Furthermore, it appears to contain a genetic fragment of a human coronavirus (HCOv229e), one of those that lodge in our body causing us, at most, a cold. This phenomenon is called coevolution: virus and host share a portion of the genome and evolve together. It’s not just a scientific fact: finding identical nucleotide sequences means perfecting vaccines. So Omicron would have evolved inside a sick human body, operating all possible mutations and stabilizing the most evolutionarily advantageous ones, because they are more contagious but not lethal. It has already happened: in Brescia, where a number of mutations occurred in an immunocompromised patient.

Does the virus choose how to mutate?

No, the virus is not a living organism and it has no intelligence. What happens is the result of statistical probability: if I put a net and I pour sand over it, only the grains that have certain characteristics pass through, it is they who continue, “survive”, without their wanting to. The net is given by vaccine and mask. Of course, it is suggestive to think that randomness has an intelligence but it is not so and perhaps it is better, because if it had it it would better circumvent our defenses.

Why if Omicron has taken this “good” turn will you get sick and die more?

First of all, the Delta variant still affects Europeans and unfortunately, the most severely affected patients are the unvaccinated or those with immunocompromised. On the other hand, with Antonello Maruotti, Giovanna Jona-Lasinio, Fabio Divino and Gianfranco Loviso we have shown that the excess mortality that existed in Lombardy in 2020 has almost vanished in the first half of this year, with the advent of vaccination. mass.