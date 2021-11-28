With One Republic everything changes, first to accept Bitcoin payments for events

The famous American band “One Republic” has organized a revolutionary event for the world of music.

OneRepublic became the first American band of some notoriety and success to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. The group, originally from Colorado Springs, performed at Haydn Hall in Vienna, as reported by Ansa, and used a bitcoin-paid app for the concert.

Ryan Tedder, the band’s frontman said: “My group and I are delighted to be part of something we believe is undoubtedly the future of how payments will be handled for unlimited amounts of assets, performances, services, purchases, music, around the world.” Tedder also added that he intends to be paid in bitcoin for a private concert to be held next December.

OneRepublic, frontman Tedder’s passion for Bitcoin and NFT

The Viennese concert sold out in no time. The same Tedder has made it known that he will perform for another show in December and always will be paid only in Bitcoin.

It is not only the world of cryptocurrencies that fascinates the band’s frontman, but as many know, from a previous collaboration with the Swiss artist Graffitipop Bustart (well-known European graffiti author) has created his own NFT collection entitled “Cartoon Collection Series One”.

The idea came to him, and he shared it, thinking of his happiness as a child when he watched cartoons in the morning before going to school. OneRepublic have won many awards and sold nearly 500 million records worldwide. There are several interviews released by Tedder about his passion for the metaverse and for Non Fungible Token (NFT).

Whether it's artists using NFT to fund albums with their fans or bands paid for gigs in crypto, music and technology go hand in hand.