With or without ballast, nothing happens if it sinks

“I will not destroy it for the love of the 10 righteous men” (Genesis 19,32). is the answer of Jehovah a Abraham, who is begging him not to destroy the city of Sodom. But Abraham did not find 10 righteous men!

The political imaginary has already accepted that the ruinous and disloyal misgovernment is solely the work of Pedro Sanchezbeing that once again the PSOE, attending to its indelible immaculate character, will be unfairly exempt from any guilt. The bad deeds, that is, the poor economic management, the disloyal political orientation and even the judicially condemned corruption are only those of those outsiders who passed through the governments and the management bodies, and they always appeal, to rescue their virtue and its image, the democratic tradition and the great contribution of the party to the political and social development of Spain.

Well, neither one nor the other; neither the tasks of government when it has been their turn are the individual responsibility of their leaders, but also of the party that is the instrument and channel of the policies, nor has the PSOE ever had a history of unequivocal commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

SanchezAs before Rodriguez Zapatero, are the essence of the PSOE. They knew it well when they went to their bases to enthrone themselves and they know it well when they go to those bases to support the most sectarian and radical policies. Because there, the heart of the party beats with the red blood that the Marxist methodology transfuses its youth: lies, manipulation, sophistry, denial and stigmatization of the adversary… That black soul who denounced Julian Besteiro in long knightin tight or in Negrin; Now it’s in ballast or in ábalos, before in white cucumber or in Leire Pajin. What difference does it make!

Some unsuspecting people, sometimes even well-intentioned, denounce that this current PSOE, with its bow towards radical left-wing populism and propelled by terrorists and separatists, is not the one of transition, it is not the one of Philip Gonzalez. And it is that in that decade of the eighties, a technocratic and pragmatic version was imposed, in the shadow of the power that fell to them like a ripe fruit, to accompany the achievement of milestones of modernity, openness and development; but, even then, the party did not stop being faithful to a radical DNA that did not miss the opportunity to show suspicious tics, that showed its true face after 11-M and that always selects the leaders with the purest genetics for to return you to your essence.

for whom, how Edward Serra in third of ABC, continues to insist on this alleged betrayal of the PSOE by sanchismo, it is recommended to read the latest book of Tezanos (`He had left: from the primaries to Moncloa´) that unequivocally recognizes Pedro Sanchez as the prototype leader of a party that he has put back in power, being the perpetuated ostentation of it what justifies any means used. As in the Law of the Mirror that describes noguchi, the PSOE is at the origin of Sánchez and both recognize each other.

Of course, among the actors of the transition and the felipismo some notable deserter has emerged who amends the evolution of the party in its entirety, but in general they limit themselves, by mere itch of self-claim, to slightly twist the gesture. They will not hesitate to come, as González himself did in the last Federal Congress, to support and adhere to what the nomenklatura.

So there is no obligation that the current parties have to endure as political actors, and, as little as the least, a socialist party that, although it contributed to our democratic development during and after the transition, has renewed its old trajectory of disloyalty with the nation, always exhibits a dubious management capacity and that, as much as some do not want to see it, it is the cause and effect of the sanchism. No, there is no obligation to save anything; once Lot warn the few just men it would be best for the electors to do `rain brimstone and fire.