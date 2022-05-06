with orange seventies style suit

That there are few things that we have not told you about Blake Lively. We are absolutely captivated by her personality, her talent as an actress, her marriage to Ryan Reynolds and, of course, her style. Since she became a world star thanks to the iconic series ‘Gossip Girl’ 15 years ago, in 2007, and her wardrobe in fiction became the object of study by fashionistas, she has done nothing but gain followers and inspire millions of women with their elegant outfits. And among all the garments, if there is one that has a special place in her wardrobe, it is the suit jacket and pants. And the last one that just discovered us does not go unnoticed in many ways.

The American actress has decided to bet on vibrant colors this spring. Yesterday she showed us how she wears the ‘mix’ of pink and red with an expert look with a minidress in a very striking and lively look. And today her bet has been doubled with a orange color block suit for an exit through Manhattan, in New York. And to make it more super trendy spring/summer 2022 added that seventies air How fashionable is it right now?

It is a jacket-trouser suit made up of a blazer with a slightly structured silhouette, almost straight, with marked shoulders. She is crossed, although the actress wears it open, and she goes with some flared hem straight wide leg high waisted pants. The look is completed with a matching lycra blouse with an asymmetrical round neckline and crop topand a belt in the same color with an XXL gold buckle.

Robert Kamau

To close the style, Blake Lively adds a yellow and white bag and rocker-chic style shoes in bronze, with pointed heels and striking studded details.

