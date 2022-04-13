With Pervis Estupiñán among its heroes in the Champions League, ‘Villarreal achieves a feat’ and ‘makes an appointment with history’, says the Spanish press | Ecuadorians Abroad | Sports

Villarreal, with the Ecuadorian Pervis Estupiñán as the starter throughout the match, qualified for the semifinals of the Champions League by drawing 1-1 in Munich with Bayern thanks to a goal by Samuel Chukwueze in the 88th minute. Bayern left in the lead in the 52nd minute with a goal from Robert Lewandowski off a pass from Thomas Müller, in a situation that originated with a recovery of the ball by Kingsley Coman who intercepted a pass from Dani Parejo. In minute 88, Chukwueze equalized in a counterattack, started by Parejo, to a pass from Gerard Moreno.

This was said by the Spanish sports press about the ticket that Villarreal obtained to the Champions League prelude.

Mark

‘Villarreal is written in golden letters’, headlined the Madrid sports newspaper, which added: Villarreal knocked down the bayern to qualify for the semifinal of the Champions League thanks to a hard-fought draw at the Allianz Arena, which made the victory achieved at La Cerámica a good thing. It was Samu Chukwueze the one who scored the goal that gave the classification in the 88th minute of a dying party after a magnificent play between Parejo, Lo Celso and Gerard”.

Sports world

The Barcelona newspaper on its website headed its news like this: ‘Herr’ Villarreal kills Bayern and reaches the semis! Emery write one of the most golden pages in their history”.

According to Sports world: “The statistics say that Bayern Munich took 23 shots and Villarreal 4. But it doesn’t matter. Football can be played in many ways, defending is part of the game and Villarreal did it wonderfully. So much so that he didn’t even lose the match.”

The Mediterranean Newspaper

Villarreal’s main newspaper mentions that “the Submarine achieves a historic feat at the Allianz Arena and is already expecting a rival that will come from Liverpool-Benfica (this Wednesday)”.

It is added that “Villarreal CF made history by eliminating Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. A goal from Samu Chukwueze after a great pass from Gerard Moreno equaled Lewandowski’s initial goal and allowed the yellow club to return to the semifinals of the highest European competition 16 years later. Unai Emery made a perfect approach”.

Sport

The Catalan newspaper put this headline: ‘Villarreal storms Munich and returns to the semifinals of the Champions League’. In the article about the Spaniards’ draw in Germany, he comments: “Villarreal is determined to turn European football upside down. After sweeping Juve in Turin, the ‘Yellow Submarine’ eliminated Bayern in Munich in an agonizing match. Lewandowski equalized the tie after the break, a goal that seemed to anticipate the German outrage. But the team resisted, waited for their moment and did not forgive (1-1)”.

ACE

The Madrid media outlet says that “Villarreal has an appointment with its history!”. He reviews that “the Bavarian giant faltered just when a big team shouldn’t, in the final corridor of the Champions League. They’ll win the Bundesliga, or so it seems, but they’ve already lost the Cup and now this tremendous setback adds to that”. (D)