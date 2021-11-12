“With PIFF ideas Inter and Milan, but Serie A is a disaster”

The chief executive officer of the PCP Capital Partners fund Amanda Staveley, part of the consortium that acquired Newcastle United in the Premier League, has released some statements on the sidelines of the meeting between the clubs of the English top league, to discuss the relations between the clubs and related parties.

Staveley declined to confirm which companies it plans to involve as sponsors, but insiders suspect the club will turn to the country’s state-owned Saudi airline or tour operator for at least one of the major new partnerships.

The new working group on sponsorships – he writes The Times – also includes representatives of the two Manchester clubs and again Arsenal, Aston Villa, Burnley, Chelsea and Everton.

Asked what kind of reception he received from other club executives at yesterday’s shareholders meeting, Staveley said: “I have many friends in other clubs. And I also have a lot of respect for the Premier League. I think we have the biggest championship in the world and I believe in the collective power of this championship“.

Then Staveley indulged in an important revelation about the league and some clubs in our country. The woman revealed that before entering into negotiations for the acquisition of the Newcastle, there had been an interest from PIF (the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia) in other European clubs.

“We talked with Inter, AC Milanbut the problem was that the championship structure was a mess. We also briefly looked at the Bordeaux (Ligue 1 club, ed). But now we are no longer looking at Inter»Concluded Staveley.