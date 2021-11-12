Sports

“With PIFF ideas Inter and Milan, but Serie A is a disaster”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

The chief executive officer of the PCP Capital Partners fund Amanda Staveley, part of the consortium that acquired Newcastle United in the Premier League, has released some statements on the sidelines of the meeting between the clubs of the English top league, to discuss the relations between the clubs and related parties.

Staveley declined to confirm which companies it plans to involve as sponsors, but insiders suspect the club will turn to the country’s state-owned Saudi airline or tour operator for at least one of the major new partnerships.

The new working group on sponsorships – he writes The Times – also includes representatives of the two Manchester clubs and again Arsenal, Aston Villa, Burnley, Chelsea and Everton.

Asked what kind of reception he received from other club executives at yesterday’s shareholders meeting, Staveley said: “I have many friends in other clubs. And I also have a lot of respect for the Premier League. I think we have the biggest championship in the world and I believe in the collective power of this championship“.

Then Staveley indulged in an important revelation about the league and some clubs in our country. The woman revealed that before entering into negotiations for the acquisition of the Newcastle, there had been an interest from PIF (the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia) in other European clubs.

We talked with Inter, AC Milanbut the problem was that the championship structure was a mess. We also briefly looked at the Bordeaux (Ligue 1 club, ed). But now we are no longer looking at Inter»Concluded Staveley.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juventus transfer market, the resolution hypothesis takes shape in January

4 days ago

here’s what happened at the end of the match with Salernitana

2 weeks ago

Swimming, Italy records at the European Championships in short course with 35 medals! Unprecedented depth of movement – OA Sport

5 days ago

GP Mexico, FP1: Mercedes in front, Ferrari in 6th and 8th place

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button