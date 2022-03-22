with pink dress from The Vampire’s Wife

Kate Middleton’s best looks that make her a style benchmark

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a trip to Belize, in the Caribbean and, as in every official “royals” trip, they are leaving us with very varied outfits. In this case, on the third day, the look that we will remember for a long time arrived. It happened last night on the occasion of the reception celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in this small country when Kate Middleton left us speechless with an impressive pink dress from one of the British cult fashion houses.

The duchess of cambridgewhich in Belize has also shown us with a floral midi dress that looks equally good with both flat espadrilles and wedge espadrilles, opted for a long organza dress of The Vampire’s Wifefashion firm that was created by former model Suzie Cave in 2014 and is recognized for its romantic vintage-inspired dresses with a gothic twist. In a few years it has become one of the favorite brands of celebrities such as Alexa Chung, Kate Moss, Keira Knightley or Sienna Miller; and among British royalty by Princess Beatrice. The brand’s name comes from an unfinished novel by Suzie’s husband, Nick Caves.

The design chosen by Kate Middleton is the model called light sleeper dress, is a floor-length design, with a bright pink hue that makes it special for elevated events like this evening reception. It is a boat neck dress with ruffled shoulders, fitted at the waist to mark it and create an absolutely flattering silhouette, and the skirt is straight with some volume and pleats.

Pool/Samir Hussein

The dress is very special, as is its price, which is 2,500 pounds, and Kate Middleton has combined it with silver high heeled sandals by Jimmy Choo and a handbag with Mayan embroidery. And to complete the styling, some striking earrings, from Onitaa, made to measure.

Pool/Samir Hussein

This has not been the first time that the Duchess of Cambridge has opted for the British fashion firm The Vampire’s Wife. We already saw her with one of her designs in March 2002, when she opted for a green midi dress in metallic silk chiffon with French sleeves and ruffle details on the sleeves and the bottom of the skirt that she combined with ‘low cost’ earrings. from H&M.

Getty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io