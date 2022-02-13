With Pjaca + Brekalo, Turin does not take off: Juric’s explanation

Torino, in an emergency after Praet’s injury, fielded Pjaca and Brekalo against Venice, but the Croatian couple is not convincing

Against Venice on the trocar Ivan Juric was forced, due to Praet’s injury and the absence of Lukic and Mandragora, to field Pobega and Linetty in midfield, while on the trocar he had to send in the field Pjaca And Brekalo. The Croatian couple had already been tested in the past, in the match against Cagliari, and had not convinced. And again the two did not spark, despite some good deeds and Brekalo’s goal. This is because both prefer by far to play more moved to the left and instead find it very difficult to play on the right side of the field, where in fact Praet is usually deployed. Taken individually, the two attacking midfielders are two very important sources of goals for the grenades (Pjaca 3 goals, Brekalo 6 goals), but evidently together they cannot find the right balance.

Praet’s injury forces Juric to find solutions

The stop of Praet it will certainly be very long, even Juric said that his season is over. Without him, the grenade technician must find solutions and given that the Pjaca-Brekalo duo does not seem to work: it will be discussed in the week. The technician explained the reason for the low performance of the two, reiterating what has already been said on other occasions: “Brekalo got off to a good start, but something is missing on the right. Yesterday we lost Praet all season. Brekalo does better on the left“. An alternative, now, will have to be found.