with pleasant saves and assistance Ospina was a figure in the triumph of Al-Nassr

David Ospina is also the creator of joys at Al-Nassr Football Club.

For the first time in several days in the cast of Saudi Arabia, they stopped talking for a moment about Cristiano Ronaldo, a group that before signing the Portuguese superstar had less than 500,000 followers on Instagram and now the figure is over the 10.3 million.

The Colombian goalkeeper was the great figure of the match that his team beat Al-Ta’ee 2-0 this Friday, with a brace from the Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca and Cristiano from the stands, who still cannot make his debut because he must pay two dates for a penalty imposed at his last club, Manchester United.

Ospina was praised not only for his effective saves, but also for his great vision of the game. Two minutes into the second half, the man from Antioquia, with a superb right hand from his goal, set up Talisca to score the second goal.

The attendance caused so much admiration that Ospina’s companions did not hesitate to congratulate him; even, in the middle of the celebration, Talisca dramatized shining the right booty to the Creole goalkeeper. In addition, the goalkeeper made Cristiano Ronaldo get up from his seat to applaud the effective play.

In the end, the paisa was qualified as the best player of the match with 8.9 points, above the author of the double (8.0).

Thanks to the victory, and after 12 dates played in the Saudi tournament, Al-Nassr is the leader with 29 points. He is escorted by Al-Shabab (25) and Al Hilal (25).

In its next presentation, on Saturday, January 14 (12:30 pm), Al-Nassr will visit Al-Shabab