“With pressure, we can beat anyone”

MADRID – Karim Benzema, Real Madrid’s French striker, said he felt “very proud” after beating Alfredo di Stéfano in the white club’s scorers’ table and after signing a hat-trick to eliminate PSG in the round of 16 of the League of Champions, said that “with pressure” they can “beat anyone”.

The comeback led by Benzema unleashes Madrid’s optimism in their favorite competition. “We want to see the stadium like today, we need the fans. The victory is for them. They suffered a lot, but we fought until the end and we deserve this celebration,” he said.

“We lost the first leg and at half-time we lost 1-0. These fans give us a brutal force that pushes us and makes us give everything until the end,” he added.





Benzema highlighted the difficulties they had in eliminating PSG. “It’s a ‘Champions’ game and it’s difficult. We know that PSG like to have the ball, we started well, we tried to score goals and in the second half with mental strength we won the game. It’s a reward for the whole team”.

“We can beat any team with pressure. It’s just a matter of pressure from the whole team; each one in their place. Every game is a final for us in the league and ‘Champions’, but today we have shown that Real Madrid is alive “, he stated.

With his triplet, Benzema surpassed Di Stéfano’s 308 goals and became the third top scorer in Real Madrid’s history. “I am very proud to surpass this legend, I will continue,” he assured.