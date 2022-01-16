“With Putin you need a little creativity” – Corriere.it

from Paolo Valentino

Richard Burt, veteran of American diplomacy who negotiates with the Soviets: The Kremlin chief convinced he will achieve his goals without a war in Ukraine

From our correspondent



BERLIN – In the spring of 1991 we went to Moscow with James Baker, then secretary of state in the administration of George Bush father. We were a large delegation. I was there as head of the American negotiators in the Start talks, the Treaty for the reduction of strategic missiles. In the first interview in the Kremlin, Gorbachev asked me to meet personally with his military adviser, Marshal Sergey Akromeev, to talk about the state of the deal, because he wanted to come to a quick conclusion. Akromeev was a hero of the Soviet Union, as a young man he had fought in the siege of Leningrad. When we sat down at a table, just me and him with the interpreters, a soliloquy began which went on for at least half an hour. He told me of Leningrad, of the frost and hunger that sowed death among soldiers and civilians every night, of how he had survived by eating mice, of enemy bombing and very hard fighting. I still remember the words he said to me at the end: “And what do you think we fought for then, enduring so much suffering and pain and eventually winning and driving back the Nazi invaders? For communism? No, I tell you why: we fought for the power of Russia. And rest assured that even in this negotiation it is the same thing “. The man’s temper struck me. I saw him again in July for the signing of the Start. I was upset a few weeks later to learn that he had committed suicide after the failed August 1991 coup in which he had taken part. It has plenty of anecdotes to tell Richard Burt, about the Cold War. Seventy-four years carried with great nonchalance, now active in McLarty Associates, Burt a legend of American diplomacy, where he arrived from journalism in 1980, when he was a Washington correspondent of the New York Times for national security. Ronald Reagan first appointed him Deputy Secretary of State for European Affairs and then Ambassador to Germany: it was he in 1986 who welcomed the Soviet-Jewish dissident Nathan Sharansky, exchanged for two Russian moles, to the Bridge of Spies. But his epic of glory were the negotiations on nuclear disarmament, which led to Start 1. Few as Burt know the nuances, the times, the tricks and the psychology of the Russians during a military negotiation. And no one better than him can assess the state of things at the end of the three rounds of negotiations, which ended with a stalemate between Moscow and Washington.

Ambassador, what is the fundamental difference between then and now, what changes in the relationship with Russia compared to that with the USSR?



From a strategic point of view, little. Moscow has always adopted an aggressive détente strategy, trying to control as much territory as possible in Eurasia as a protective buffer. The difference is that today we are dealing with a more agile, more aggressive subject and can also be argued with a more capable leadership. Remember that the West won the Cold War because of a group of octogenarians who destroyed the energy and coherence of the Soviet system in the 1970s and 1980s. The Cold War was lost by Brezhnev not Gorbachev.

What game is Vladimir Putin playing with the West?



Nobody really knows his intentions. I think last week was important. By mobilizing over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, Putin sought to draw the attention of Westerners and particularly Americans to his view of Russia’s security problems. Let’s be careful, a subject that has been deeply close to his heart for over a decade. If we go back, it was at the Munich Security Conference in 2007 that the Russian president made a very harsh speech against the West: all the things repeated in recent days by Lavrov or Ryabkov can be found in that text. Putin has been trying for years to force the West to address his concern, the sense that since the end of the Cold War Russia’s legitimate interests have not only been ignored but trampled on. And it has reached a level of frustration that threatens to ignite a conflict in the heart of Europe.

With the meetings in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna, he got the attention he was looking for.

This week was a success for him.

And now?



The question is what it wants, beyond what the Americans offer, in terms of positioning intermediate nuclear missiles, limiting military maneuvers or measures of transparency and trust. The knot Ukraine. A part of the West understands or is beginning to understand that there is a structural problem internal to the Ukrainian crisis. clear that the US and NATO will not deploy forces on the ground to defend Kiev. Certainly not Joseph Biden. Therefore, it is absolutely necessary to find a compromise formula, which without giving any formal guarantee to Russia that Ukraine will never be part of NATO, states that at the moment Kiev is not a candidate ready to join it. Some creativity will be needed in this negotiation, so that the Russians are reassured on this existential issue for them. One can think of a Finnish option. The problem that Helsinki handled its relations with Moscow with great sagacity during the Cold War. Not the case with the Ukrainians, who can be very difficult.

But is Putin ready to risk war with Kiev?



Who can tell? At this point I think he doesn’t believe he is risking a conflict. He sees himself in a strong position, because he is convinced that he has history on his side and in any case has popular support. In my opinion, he thinks he can get what he wants without a war.

Was there ever an American commitment not to expand NATO to the East?



There was never a formal commitment. But frankly I think that in the years following the end of the Cold War there was never even an intention to expand it to its current size. Then it happened that many began to consider NATO as a project for the promotion of democracy, in parallel with the European Union: whoever entered became democratic. But it was a mistake. The Born another thing.

Now for Putin he has given her back a raison d’etre.



But an unintended consequence. After withdrawing from Afghanistan, where he has concentrated his attention for twenty years, thanks to Putin, NATO has now returned home to Europe.