With Rangnick comes the new Pogba: green light for Juventus

The arrival of Ralf Rangnick on the Manchester United bench is official. He can bring the ‘new Pogba’: green light for Juventus

Ralf Rangnick is the new interim manager of Manchester United: the English club today made official the arrival on the bench of the former goal of the Milan until the end of the season. The German will then continue to play an advisory role for the next two years.

The ‘Red Devils’ thus restart from Rangnick and are preparing to open a new cycle with the German technician. Among the situations still to be resolved there is at the top that relating to Paul’s future Pogba: the French midfielder is about to expire his contract next June and further away from Manchester. Rangnick is already thinking about his succession: eyes on the ‘new Pogba’ with the Juventus looking interested.

Juventus transfer market, Manchester United on the ‘new Pogba’: the details

According to what reported by ‘todofichajes.com’, Rangnick would like to bring to Manchester United one of the many talents launched between Salzburg And Leipzig. It is about Amadou Haidara, 23-year-old up-and-coming Leipzig midfielder. According to the portal, the ‘Red Devils’ would be willing to pay the release clause of as early as January 39 million present in the player’s contract. There is already talk of ‘new Pogba’: a further clue, therefore, on the future of the French dream of Juventus transfer market. Cherubs is at the window.

