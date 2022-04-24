With Rayo’s early goal, Barcelona are losing their third game in a row at the Camp Nou!

2022-04-24

– Welcome to the minute by minute of Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou – 84′: There are conflicts on the Rayo bench and one of the members of the coaching staff is expelled.

79′: BOMBING BY MEMPHIS THAT RAISES THE CAMP NOU! From far away, Depay let out a whiplash that the goalkeeper stopped, in a strange way, and sent it to the corner. 70′: Double change in Barcelona: Aubameyang and Eric García leave and Amada Traoré and Luuk De Joong enter. 69′. Memphis had a chance to score under the frame, but smashes the ball into a defender ahead. 67′: NOTHING HAPPENS AT THE CAMP NOU! The premises continue without generating, continuing with prolonged possessions without success. The Lightning stops well and does not give spaces.

57′: Shot by Jordi Alba that deviates and goes over the visiting goal. There will be a corner kick.

55′: Only one shot between the three posts of the Vallecas arch. The team led by Xavi has not brought danger to the rival area.

fifty’: With this partial result, the Blaugrana are second with 63 points, the same as Atlético, and two more than fourth-seeded Sevilla. Real Madrid would be champions if they won their next game. START THE COMPLEMENT! Barcelona falls 0-1 against Rayo. CHANGE in Barcelona: Clément Lenglet enters and Sergiño Dest leaves.

45+1: END THE FIRST PART! Barcelona is losing for the third game in a row at the Camp Nou after Rayo’s partial advantage 0-1. Álvaro García, at 7′, made the difference. A MINUTE DISCOUNT IS ADDED AT THE CAMP NOU! Four. Five’: Free kick in the crescent taken by Dembélé who went wide.

41′: Rayo was saved! Pablo Gavi’s crossbar that had left Dimitrievski frozen. Then Ferran, in an advanced position, had scored. 34′: Forgive Barça! Rayo made a mistake starting from behind and the Blaugrana were unable to punish after failing to take advantage of a trace of death in the heart of the area.

30′: We arrived at the first half hour of the game and Barcelona have not done enough to get close to a draw. 24′: OUT! Jordi Alba’s right-handed shot that passed close to the Vallecas arch’s squad. 22′: Little showy party in the Camp Nou. Just one shot on goal for both teams. Rayo defends himself with his eleven players in his own field.

12′: Barca has already arrived. Ronald Araújo finished off, with a half turn, at the hands of goalkeeper Dimitrievski. 7′: The amount of visitors was due to Alvaro Garcia, who after biting into the space left by a sleeping Dest, received precise assistance from isi planted it facing the goalkeeper ther Stegen which was shot with an accurate low right hand.

6′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF LIGHTNING! Those from Vallecas are giving the surprise at the Camp Nou and win 0-1. 5′: No activity in both goals. Catalans and people from Madrid have dedicated themselves to passing the ball without causing danger to the rival. 1:00 PM: THE GAME STARTED IN BARCELONA! CONFIRMED LINEUPS: Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Dest, Araujo, Eric García, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Dembélé, Ferran Torres and Aubameyang.

Vallecano Ray: Dimitrievski, Fran García, Catena, Maras, Balliu, Óscar Valentín, Comesaña, Unai López, Isi, Álvaro García and Nteka.