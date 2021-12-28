with record isolation and quarantines for food delivery

Coldiretti: two and a half million Italians locked up at home – Today there are about two and a half million Italians who cannot leave their homes, according to Coldiretti’s estimates. And food delivery gives them the opportunity not to give up traditional menus, despite the difficulties. Many agritourisms in the Terranostra and Campagna Amica network have also organized themselves to deliver gourmet dishes at zero kilometers, also in view of the New Year.

Four out of ten Italians order from home – According to the National Observatory, on the home-delivery food market, the digital food delivery sector continues its unstoppable run, registering a growth of 59% compared to 2020 driven on the one hand by technological evolution, on the other by acceleration due to the pandemic emergency. According to the Coldiretti / Censis analysis, home delivery of meals affects almost four out of ten Italians (37%) who ordered pizza, ethnic dishes or real gourmet foods from the telephone or PC during the year.