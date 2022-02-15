With renewable energies, storage is needed. Today, hydraulics are the best solution

The development of renewable energies has a huge need for storage. There is a strong asynchrony between demand and production – wind, solar and marine – even greater than that between demand and production from fossil and fissile sources. And the system must be economical, reliable, easily and quickly maneuverable as much as possible. According to a recent Australian study, where a strong development of hydroelectric pumping is being planned, this technology already provides 97% of the electricity storage. worldwide. Due to its low cost and high flexibility, hydraulics guarantee the best energy buffer known today at medium and large scale.

The unexpected interest in this topic, which I introduced in a recent post, suggests that we deepen the topic. Some comments inspired by environmentalism pose reasonable criticism. Others are lacking sufficient awareness, both technological and environmental. If in closed cycle these systems do not waste even a liter of water, the open cycle systems are mainly those already in operation, which can also be usefully adapted with this function without any significant loss.

The most sensible criticisms concern river ecosystems and the landscape. It goes without saying that the main concerns of those who want to build new plants are these. If existing plants are used, these factors are of a smaller size and, often, negligible. And one could also evaluate the presence of floating solar panels on the artificial lake without indulging in hysterics, but always with a conscious vision of the landscape heritage.

The integration of the two technologies, solar and hydraulic, has obvious advantages. It is not easy, sometimes even unpleasant, to deal with Arcadian environmentalism. And with the criticisms of those who are in love with a completely ideal archetype, made of swimming in the clear, fresh and sweet waters of rivers, of grouse peck gently at the backs of wild boars, of enchanted mountains lapped by the Atro forest, of peasants zealous who sing to the plow pulled by the pious ox and, singing, guard the territory. Environmental sustainability must be considered in a realistic context.

Too much is good. And it carries with it the danger of favoring wicked choices, completely negative for the environment and health. For nearly a century, energy has been a field for economic lobbies they use every means to affirm their visions and interests, without scruples of semantic fraud and largely abusing popular credulity. We must not fall into devious traps. In the United States, 94 percent of storage is hydroelectric. As the most recent report by the National Hydropower Association (Nha) states, “pumped storage hydroelectricity is the perfect complement to renewables”. A large plant can store energy to support eight to 16 hours full load operation, a week or more in larger plants. And the power range of the approximately 40 plants in the United States ranges from three thousand to just twenty megawatts.

There have been great advances in design and construction, from water transportation (tunnels, penstocks) to civil infrastructure (dams and power plants). Costs have dropped and plant performance has improved. The most significant evolution is the development of closed systems, where pumped storage does not include new dams. The environmental advantage is significant, since many of the potentially negative impacts on rivers, ecosystems and fishery resources are avoided. Technological progress also affects machines, hydraulic and electrical. Design using mathematical modeling and automatic calculation helps to produce pumps / turbines with efficiency and power much higher of the past. It becomes economical to replace obsolete hydraulic machines. And the power electronics, with the use of variable speed motors, has expanded the range of regulation and the ability to provide variable load and generation, essential for grid stability and the integration of variable wind and solar resources in the weather.

A Chinese power company (State Grid Corporation of China) has recently inaugurated the 3.6 Gigawatt Fengning pumped storage power plant, displaying the slogan: “the Beijing Winter Olympics will be green”. With 190 caves, the Fengning plant in Hebei province is one of the largest underground structures in the world: has 12 reversible pump-turbine generators, each of 300 Megawatts, capable of supplying almost nine billion Kilowatt hours per year when fully operational; at the moment, nearly seven. Connected to the Zhangbeirou conversion station, Fengning is also one of the first pumping stations connected to a flexible electricity grid, capable of powering the networks of Beijing and Zhangjiakou, the host cities of the Winter Olympics, with 600 Megawatts.

What is ecological about it in the completely artificial snow of the Olympic competition fields it escapes me. And slogans that confuse people should be avoided. On the other hand, if the enormous amount of energy needed for the least winter Winter Olympics in modern history had been produced by burning coal only, wouldn’t it have been even worse? The Winter Olympics have always been celebrated in the Northern Hemisphere. Will we ever see a South American Winter Olympics in the middle of summer? I remember with nostalgia the descents from Nevados de Chillán, driven by the breath of the Andean volcano. For the year 2024, the Chilean government has set itself the goal, now almost fully achieved, of reaching a water share of 50 percent in the national energy basket.

Ps. To the umarell like me, who have some time without worries to devote to the important thing, putting aside the urgency for a moment, I offer this link to the video of the initiative that, in the middle of the fourth pandemic wave, friends and colleagues gave me on December 10th last year, on the occasion of my good academic retreat.