with Roma back in four

Good news from the Rossoneri infirmary: Rebic, Leao, Calabria and Ibra towards the return on January 6. Kjaer after the knockout: “I’ll be back even stronger than before”

The good purpose of home Milan for the new year it is definitely putting behind us a 2021 too full of injuries and, given the news coming from the Milanello infirmary, the conditions seem to be very promising. For the challenge with the Rome at the resumption of the championship, next January 6, Stefano Pioli should in fact find almost the entire backbone of the team: Davide Calabria, Ante Rebic, Rafa Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Excellent news for the Rossoneri coach, who, to really smile, waits until December 30th, when his team will resume training in person (after a couple of sessions on Zoom scheduled for 27 and 28) and will be able to directly evaluate his players together. to the medical staff.

As said by Milanello, however, optimism filters out: in addition to Rebic and Calabria, who have not played for the Rossoneri since the derby on 7 November, Leao should also return against the Giallorossi, who is disposing of the small injury to the hamstring of the right thigh accused against Salernitana , and Ibra, who missed the last match against Empoli due to a knee injury. The exams the Swede underwent did not reveal anything serious, which is why the 30 December test will be particularly important for him.

KJAER: “I WILL COME BACK STRONGER”

After the serious injury that caused him to end the season early, Simon Kjaer spoke to TV2 Sport, a Danish broadcaster: “This injury is the first serious one of my career and it’s tough, sure, but it’s also part of football. Now that it has happened, I’ll come back even stronger than before – said the central, who then made a real declaration of love to Milan – It is the club where I felt most comfortable. The place where my role on and off the pitch suits me the most. They chose me for a leading role in a young team and I probably played the best football of my career from day one. “