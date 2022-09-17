with Ronaldo, entered the game, Manchester United continues its good series

Manchester United, still without Cristiano Ronaldo at kick-off, recorded a third victory in a row by going to win (1-0) at the red lantern, Leicester, Thursday, for the 5th day of the Premier League.

This success allows the Red Devils to move up in European places, 5th with 9 points, even if they are 6 lengths behind the leader, Arsenal, their next opponent, Sunday at Old Trafford, while the Foxes remain 20th with 1 unit. The last minutes of the summer transfer window have passed and CR7’s situation has not changed: still a Manchester United player, but still a substitute at kick-off.

Facing Leicester, orphan in defense of Wesley Fofana, left for more than 80 million euros at Chelsea, Erik ten Hag renewed the eleven which started against Liverpool (2-1) and Southampton (1-0). No Cristiano Ronaldo at kick-off, no Casemiro either but they came on respectively in the 68th and 60th minutes.

It had been since December 2005 that the Portuguese had not started on the bench three games in a row and he may already have his mind set on January and the winter transfer window, his next escape if his situation does not evolve favorably from here.

Waiting for Anthony

In a few minutes on the lawn, he still almost offered an assist to Christian Eriksen (83rd), before attempting a returned scissor which did not go so far, a few seconds later. His personal case does not seem, in any case, to disturb the team more than that, which once again won seriously if not to seduce.

It must be said that Brendan Rodgers’ team is now only a shadow of the one who played for a place in the Champions League in 2019-20 or 2020-21. The Mancunians’ goal is proof of this: in three very simple passes to go up 50 meters, in huge intervals between the players, Jadon Sancho found himself face to face with the goalkeeper whom he hooked to score in the goal void (1-0, 23rd).

The inability then of the Red Devils to drive the point home could well play tricks on them in the rest of the season. But the integration of Brazilian winger Antony, whose arrival for 100 million euros was confirmed on Thursday, and that ten Hag led the last two seasons at Ajax Amsterdam, may help to correct this defect.

Defensively, it must be recognized that they retained their meager advantage without a lot of scares. The only good flight from David de Gea was to divert a superb free kick from 23 meters from James Maddison who seemed to be heading for his left corner (50th). With this 4th setback in 5 matches, Brendan Rodgers seems to be well on his way to succeeding Scott Parker, the first coach sacked this season in the Premier League, by Bournemouth.