“With Ronaldo, Juve lost their team DNA”

TURIN – New excerpts from theinterview given by Gigi Buffon to TUDN. In this fact, the current Parma goalkeeper also spoke about pros and cons derived from the arrival at Juventus of Cristiano Ronaldo: “Juve had the opportunity to win the Champions League the first year Cristiano arrived, which was the year I was in Paris. I can’t know what happened at that moment“.

Team DNA

The following year was different, when Buffon returned to Turin: “When I returned I worked with Cristiano for two years and we did well together, but I think Juve have lost that team DNA. When we reached the Champions League final in 2017 it was because we were an experienced team and functioning as a unit. There was competition within the group for a spot in the starting eleven. We lost it with Ronaldo“.

Bonucci’s precedent

Buffon’s words follow those given to last September from Bonucci to The Athletic: “The presence of Cristiano influenced us a lot. Just training with him gave us something more, but subconsciously the players began to think that his presence alone was enough to win games. We began to lack a bit in our daily work, humility, sacrifice, the desire to keep up to date with your teammate. In recent years, I think it can be seen“.

