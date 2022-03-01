With Russia expelled, the world’s largest phone fair kicked off

The 17th edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona reopened this Monday after two years of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic and in the midst of the armed conflict that broke out as a result of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, country that was excluded by decision of GSMA, the organizing entity.

With strict health measures, both in the access controls to the fair with the strict use of N95 masks and dispensers with alcohol gel almost next to each other, the organization made everything available to gather throughout the three days between 40,000 and 60,000 people, although very far from the more than one hundred thousand registered in 2019.

​For this, they planned to return to their origins with a multitude of pavilions animated by the main manufacturers and mobile phone operators in the world.

The technology fair, considered the most important in the world in the mobile sector, was inaugurated on Monday morning by the King of Spain, Felipe VI, together with the Chief Executive, Pedro Sánchez, and the Regional President of Catalonia, Pere Aragonés .



Photo EFE

Nearby could be seen a strong police operation that even had snipers on the roof of the complex. The participation of some 1,500 companies has been announced, including the main companies, such as Samsung, Huawei, Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom, Google, Nokia, Oppo, Qualcomm or ZTEalthough other “big” like Sony and Lenovo (Motorola) decided to get out of the event in the days before due to the pandemic.

The crisis in Ukraine, also at the Mobile World Congress

The invasion that led to an armed conflict that currently keeps a large part of the world on edge echoes in the World Cell Phone Congress that began this Monday in Barcelona.

In fact, the GSMA organizer decided to leave Russia out of the event three days before the opening. Thus, the entity that represents the entire ecosystem of the mobile industry also “strongly” condemned the invasion of Ukraine.

Because of the international sanctions imposed on Russia, the Russian company Kaspersky backed down to a series of conferences that it had planned for Tuesday, mainly due to the impossibility of its representatives traveling to Barcelona, ​​where it is being held, since air traffic was interrupted with that country.

About, Clarion He tried to contact sources from the cybersecurity company who did not respond to the request.

5G connectivity and sustainability, the keys to MWC 2022



5G has been a recurring theme at technology fairs. Photo EFE

As we could see in the last editions of the traditional event in Catalonia, the infrastructure and services related to the connectivity of the 5G network completely take over the scene again; although the various products related to the Internet of Things (IoT)“fintech” companies (financial technology), “cloud” technology (cloud) or ethical artificial intelligence that can even control the cooling of a data center depending on consumption peaks, are some of the innovations and applications of the MWC and 4YFN (the event of entrepreneurs).

Although the Mobile World Congress was not always related to mobile devices, the main promoters of 5G ultra-speed data networks and digital infrastructure providers showed their various developments with the clear objective of taking communications to the next level and , meanwhile, significantly reduce the carbon footprint against a high demand for data consumption by mobile phone users.

Likewise, in this seventeenth edition, attendees from more than 150 countries with dazzling stands, among which those of Chinese companies stand out, were seen in the five halls of the Fira Barcelona Gran Vira venue.

Huawei specially arranged for its return to the MWC a space of 6000 square meters in which it presented its latest developments in terms of 5G connectivity, cloud solutions and sustainability goals to reduce the carbon footprint, as well as seven new products, which include: your latest flagship laptoptheir first all-in-one PC, a new 2-in-1 laptop, their first E-Ink tablet, a new HarmonyOS tablet, the company’s first printer, and a new portable speaker.

Its rivals from the East, such as Oppo and ZTEwere also protagonists with several announcements in the matter of cellular telephony.



ZTE, one of those present at the MWC. AFP Photo

Oppo, for example, presented a line of technologies that focuses on ultra-fast battery charging. These are SUPERVOOC 150W flash charging with Battery Health Engine function that doubles battery life, SUPERVOOC 240W flash charging that charges 4500mAh in 9 minutes, and the new OPPO 5G CPE T2 that converts 5G into Extremely fast Wi-Fi, in markets where the mobile device is sold. In addition, the Chinese company also showed its series of smartphones, including the series Find X5, Find N and OnePlus 10 Pro.

In the area of ​​experience of mobile Internet terminals and mobile phones, the Chinese ZTE left the newly launched Nubia Z40 Pro in the hands of the attendees. The Axion 30 5G could also be seen, which stands out for its spectacular features: 18 GB of RAM and 1 Terabyte of storage, the global premium Blade V40 mid-range series, the new Red Magic 7 focused for gaming and its ecological design.

On the other hand, the Mobile World Congress brings together great personalities from the industry who meet in Barcelona, ​​including the CEO of Amazon Web Services, Adam Selipsky; the head of the auction house Sotheby’s, Charles Stuart, or the chief executive of Weta Digital, Prem Akkaraju, who leads a company that accumulates six Oscars for best visual effects. Also present are the General Counsel of Telecommunications of the United States Jessica Rosenworcel.

They estimate that the event will leave profits for about €240 million ($268 million) in the economy of Barcelona and its area of ​​influence, more than double that in 2021, and 6,700 temporary jobs will be generated.