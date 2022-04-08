With Samsung Health you can reach the goal of your own well-being first – Diario Social RD

Samsung Electronics’ health application is an ally of your plan to achieve a healthy life.

It is very comfortable and simple to operate, very visual and quite complete to store values ​​of your measurements.

You can not only record your sports routines but also the amount of certain foods eaten daily, blood pressure, heart rate, the amount and quality of your sleep. Celebrate World Health Day by connecting with the benefits of this app

Santo Domingo Dominican Republic. April 2022. Living well, with physical and mental well-being, is one of the most common aspirations among people.

It is of such universal relevance that even humanity dedicates a day to it, since 1950, by celebrating World Health Day every April 7.

Among other objectives, habits and behaviors aligned with this goal are promoted, so that, considering individual conditions, we do what is within our reach to achieve it.

And as technology is increasingly present in our daily lives, there is no doubt that it can be an ally of health. That is why it is worth knowing that among the technological solutions of Samsung Electronics, the Samsung Health application stands out within the ecosystem of smart devices and applications.

The idea is to have at hand a support that guides you online so that you give the best treatment to your body, wherever you are and when you need it and, very importantly, you get to know the results and take advantage of it in a flexible and fluid way. to the individual rhythm of life of each user.

Samsung Health supports you by storing, processing and reporting on different indicators of your health status. It is designed to keep track and balance of your sports activities, your eating habits (quality, quantities and calories), measurements of vital factors of your body (such as blood pressure and heart rate), your body composition (weight, muscle mass and other indicators) and the quality of the time you spend sleeping (time and phases of sleep, snoring and oxygen).

In addition, downloading this app is very simple and even more so to manage it, in addition to the fact that you can do it using any of your smart devices in the Galaxy ecosystem, so that you can activate, consult and manage your data on the device you have at hand and on the time to require it. Definitely, in these times in which we all need to personalize our devices and link them with the greatest fluidity and efficiency possible, Samsung Electronics gives us answers in line with the life we ​​lead and our aspiration to be and feel better and better.

Find out below the functions that Samsung Health offers you to achieve a better quality of life.

1.– Step by step measurements

It is just as important to invest time and physical effort as it is to know the results of your exercise plan, be it the preliminary numbers or the periodic balances (weekly or monthly). The results you obtain can be stored and managed with Samsung Health and will be a key input to evaluate them, rethink goals, strengthen successful tactics and continue in the next phases of your plan.

Through advanced metrics, you will get more specific data by monitoring the way you exercise. Thus, for example, it is designed to interpret the position you have when running and suggest adjustments to increase performance. It measures the asymmetry of your body, the contact time, the flight time and the vertical oscillation, data that will help you to optimize your routine. These evaluations are subject to appropriate body parameters that seek, among other objectives, to prevent you from getting injured.

You will also be able to measure the consumption of calories as a result of physical work every time you complete a day, so that you will know how much energy you have spent, you will be able to record your data and consult your record.

two.– Vital signs of your body

Naturally your body responds to the sports routine for your benefit and, among other gains, your heart is strengthened. But the body’s response to excessive physical exertion varies for everyone, depending on age and heart health. That is why it is important to know how your blood pressure and heart rate (heart rate) are doing, so Samsung Health helps you measure these vital indicators before, during and after exercising, which will be interpreted considering normal standard values ​​established according to age and other factors. .

Another of the functions that this app performs is to measure your body composition based on your weight, muscle mass, body fat, and bone mass, among other factors. The numerical relationship between all these measurements will also give you signals about the results of your sports plan and your eating habits in a given time.

3.- exercise at home

It is not only an exclusive application for those who exercise outdoors or in sports facilities. If you are one of those who prefer to exercise at home, Samsung Health offers you various training programs in videos, in which different factors such as weight loss, resistance and stretching are worked on. You can see them on your smart tablet or on your Samsung SmartTV, just by installing the application on your device. It’s easy to sync with other devices like Galaxy Watch to track your progress in real time on the screen.

4.- measure what you eat

Another way to take advantage of this application is to record the type and amounts of your main meals, snacks and daily snacks. Samsung Health will help you improve your eating habits to be healthy, by measuring the calories you consume according to the portions of each food and the nutrients they provide.

5.- What you gain or lose while you sleep

There is scientific evidence that confirms the relationship between sleep quality and people’s health. That is why Samsung Health also includes a record of your sleep patterns in order to help you make them a restorative habit for your body. This application considers a score based on how long you sleep at night, the time of each stage of sleep, the movements during the night and the level of oxygen in the blood during this daily rest. These indicators can be compared with the normal values ​​according to your age and sex, and can give indications about any abnormality that deserves consultation with a specialist doctor, such as chronic snoring, for example. Samsung Health is designed to detect them and can record them, so the time and frequency will be recorded and useful for medical evaluation.

7.- Train and interact with family and friends

Thanks to the Samsung Health Together Challenge option, you can organize a sports day with family and friends with the idea that the application helps them compute individual performances in the same group record, as long as the participants have the app on their devices mobile devices such as smart phones and watches. This option will be very useful when you want to organize a competition among all or simply comply with a collective walking plan. They can even all stay connected, although each one in different places, but united by the interaction that they can activate in real time from the app. The idea is to share the desire to cultivate some sports activity and raise the level of motivation thanks to the online company that Samsung Health provides.

7.- A plus for them

Special support for Samsung Health users is provided by the menstrual cycle tracking section, which includes a section for symptom tracking and management, topic information and personalized content.

8.– A resource for rest and meditation

After a day of exercise, it is also healthy to opt for mechanisms that give peace of mind, rest and relaxation. This was also thinking when this application was designed and that is why it provides you with functions to enjoy meditation sessions that will be useful to alleviate the effects of the dreaded stress that usually marks the days of many people. In addition to meditations, the app offers you relaxing music and stories that will help you sleep and rest more and better.