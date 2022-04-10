With satisfied attendees, the International Congress of Advances in Medicine closes

🔊 Listen to the note

Guadalajara Jalisco.

The Twenty-third International Congress of Advances in Medicine has come to an end (CIAM) of the Civil Hospitals of Guadalajara and the attendees say they are satisfied with what they received, even they celebrated that it was hybrid because that way they could access more modules of their interestexplains Karina Rojas, master’s student in Physical Activity and Lifestyle:

“The truth is a very pleasant impression and the great thing about this Congress is that it gave me the opportunity to work both virtual and face-to-face, in fact I am enrolled in the physical activity and health module and also in physical therapy, that it is face-to-face So, diversification gives us the opportunity to get closer to more conferences, it is a good way to return, even more so with this opportunity to take advantage of what the Congress gives us”.

For the nurse and teacher in Public Health, Cristian Mendoza, the Congress was a opportunity to upgrade and more on these pandemic topics:

“The preparation of this type of Congress, of this type of event, greatly encourages the question of continuing to learn, to continue motivating them to continue investigating, a lot of knowledge acquisition, the truth, and the idea is to continue advancing in all these investigations to continue knowing more and all this is going to affect the health of the population, would you return? of course”.

Thus closed the Twenty-third Congress Advances in Medicine Civil Hospitals of Guadalajara, with the main theme, “Innovation of the Health System in the Post Covid era”