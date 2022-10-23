With selfies, Alberto Fernández delivered ambulances in Moreno: “Health will never be an expense”

At a ceremony in the town of Dark that served to launch the delivery of 344 ambulances that will be distributed among all the provinces, the president Alberto Fernandez He pointed out this Friday that for his management “health and education will never be an expense, but a priority”while emphasizing that this act “It complies with my commitment that we be a federal country, and in my administration we bring equity and justice to places that need it.”

“Today we deliver 34 ambulances, hopefully they are not needed, but for those who need them, they will be there: providing care and the dignified treatment that every Argentine and Argentine deserves,” The President tweeted a while later about the act, in which he took numerous photos with the workers of the colcarwhere these sanitary units were built.

“The services offered by the State must be federalized and that is what we do”, Fernandez pointed out. “Guaranteeing public health is a priority for the Government,” she added, stressing that the “State has to be present, and these units will be sent throughout the country to strengthen the response of the jurisdictional health system.”

Fernández led that act in Colcar with the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti; and the mayor of Moreno, Mariel Fernandezamong other officials. “One of the central roles of the State is to guarantee access to health as one of the most important rights,” he indicated.

“And the delivery of these 344 ambulances throughout the country goes beyond any ideology or government in office,” he stressed. At the event, Fernández highlighted “the great work of the workers”, and specified that “I am convinced that Argentina should be federalized, and today we are taking a step in that direction, fulfilling my commitment to be a federal country. The interior It has been attended in these years (in reference to its management) as it corresponds. We bring equity and justice, to places that need it”.

In the 344 units, Salud invested US$ 26,144,383.

For his part, Vizzotti agreed with Fernández on the “federal perspective” of the act, in addition to the “productive” vision that “this chain of industrial production and Argentine labor that was used for this assembly process” of the medical units possesses. . The minister repeated that “for the Government and the President, health will be a priority”, and confirmed that this “is another example of the relevance that” the issue has for this administration that works with the objective of “continuing to rebuild the health system” to give workers more tools as part of a collective construction”.

During the tour of the aforementioned company, the president observed the process of equipping Sprinter and Hilux ambulances, also accompanied by the authorities of the firm. These are 189 transportation vehicles, 61 emergency vehicles and 94 4×4 units that were acquired by the health portfolio through a total investment of US$ 26,144,383.

Of the 344 ambulances, seven have already been delivered to the Ramón Carrillo Hospital in San Martín de los Andes, Neuquén, during the inauguration of the new building headed by the President last week; while the remaining 337 will be distributed during this month to all jurisdictions in the country.

Aníbal Fernández, hopeful: “The elections can be won in 2023”

The Ministry of Health is carrying out the Health System Reconstruction Plan throughout the national territory, increasing investment for the provision of health equipment and infrastructure works, official sources indicated. The objective is to strengthen health services to meet the demand contained in the treatment of pathologies, which were postponed during the pandemic.

The project provides tools to the jurisdictions, such as the renewal of transportation vehicles to strengthen the response of the health system with quality equipment, with a federal conception of health and emphasizing access, quality and equity.

TE/HB