with Sostegni ter many celebrate refreshments. They pay nothing

The Sostegni ter decree arrives and brings a shower of non-repayable contributions. There are also those on health.

In this moment of strong fragility of the Italian economy, the support decree ter is very much awaited. Many families have slipped below the poverty line and many companies are seriously in danger of closing. The problems of the pandemic have been joined by those of inflation and it is above all the expensive bills that put us in difficulty. Therefore, the new non-repayable contributions are certainly very important. With the new support decree ter we are going to better understand where the non-repayable contributions provided by the government will go. The good news is the coverage of health care costs. This coverage of health care costs will go to the whole vast world of sport. With the Council of Ministers of 21 January this provision was approved.

Help for many

The coverage of what this aid provides in terms of health costs is very wide. All the tests for the diagnosis of the covid, but also the prevention and sanitation will be completely covered by the non-repayable fund. But be careful because not only professional clubs will benefit from it, but also amateur associations. But the support decree ter will also offer the famous support to many economic activities that have been affected in some way by covid-19 and are not few. Companies and operators of various kinds will benefit from the aid necessary to avoid succumbing to the blow of covid and that of inflation. But the strongest fragility concerns many families struggling with price increases. Consumer associations complain that at this juncture families have been left alone in the face of high inflation and that extra measures are certainly needed, especially to support the most vulnerable.

This decree can be a positive opportunity but it collides with the trouble caused by inflation.

In any case, for the world of sport it is a nice help.