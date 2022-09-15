With “Spark”, Whitney succeeds in her pop swerve

The Chicago duo abandons indie-folk in favor of explosive and astonishing melodies.

This has become one of the inevitable questions addressed to any artist brought to promote his work at the beginning of the decade: “How has the global health crisis and its successive confinements influenced creation?”

Between creative urgency, experimentation and welcome stepping back, questioning or aggravation of the troubles for certain musicians, there are many consequences of this general downtime on the content of the albums produced since 2020. For Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek, thinking heads of Whitney, the episode in question offered them an almost unexpected respite, a truce conducive to the change to which the duo aspired.

A radical reinvention

After having chained years of touring from the remarkable release of his first feature Light Upon The Lake (2016), the Chicago duo got carried away by the flow of expectations – according to their words – to box a second album in 2019, a continuation of the previous one.

Whether Forever Turned Around came to maintain the indie-folk success of the beginnings again, Ehrlich and Kakacek felt that they were getting tired of having to reproduce a formula that no longer seemed to suit them. Reinvention was necessary. It will be radical. Exit then Chicago and the purified acoustic flights. Place in Portland for fourteen months of confinement and a swerve towards pop and other synthetic productions.

While Whitney already hinted at a momentum of transformation on her recent cover album Candid (2020), starting with the R&B prank Rain drawn from SWV, the first visuals that now accompany the return of the duo confirm this metamorphosis. The cover of Spark is futuristic and iridescent.

As for the clip of the single Real Love, shot in a cube made of mirrors and flashy colors, its references are more Rock Your Body suave of Justin Timberlake than feverish Atlas signed Battles. Behind his playful pop songs with catchy beats where some folk reminiscences arise (Heart Will Beat) and ethereal (Twirl, Terminal, County Lines), Whitney makes a clean sweep of the past. Everything to overcome the sorrows of the last three years.

Spark (Secretly Canadian/Modulor). Released September 16. Concert on November 6 in Paris (Trabendo).