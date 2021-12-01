“With such a Radunovic, Cragno can rest”
At the end of the match between Verona and Cagliari, which ended in a draw, Igor Tudor spoke to DAZN’s microphones. The coach of the Venetian team praised the opposing goalkeeper Radunovic, author of an excellent performance; regretted for the result, the technician nevertheless appeared satisfied with the performance. Right away the words of Tudor at the end of Verona-Cagliari.
These the words of Tudor after Verona-Cagliari: “Cragno can rest on Sunday as well, as Radunovic made two or three amazing saves. Unfortunately we weren’t able to score, in Serie A you can also lose these matches; well in the second half, we played in attack, building chances. We played after 3 days and so we felt a bit tired, this is Serie A, you have to go game against game. Now we rest and get ready for Venice“.
On ball possession
On ball possession: “I don’t care, I am interested in chances, the round of the ball, the re-aggression: these are the objectives“.
About Simeone
About Simeone: “He had a great match today, as well as the last few. Both he and the other forwards played well“
On Ilic and Veloso
On Ilic and Veloso: “Two important players, with good feet; in the end they were a little cooked, whoever entered did it well“.