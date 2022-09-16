“With surgery, it is possible to offer a preservation of sexual potency of up to 90%”

Prostate cancer is one of the most common in men and yet there are many who have not yet become aware of the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of this disease. This is why September 15 is celebrated in the European Prostate Health Day.

The Dr. Fernando Gonzalez-Chamorroclinical head of the Urology Service of the San Rafael Hospital in Madrid and Founding Partner of FIGUS, encourages men to go for a check-up because “the ostrich technique has never helped improve the life expectancies of the population”.

– What would a man who is reluctant to undergo tests to rule out prostate cancer say to you?

-The first thing I would tell you is that we have improved survival rates for prostate cancer, among other factors thanks to curative surgery and early diagnosis. And this is not possible if the patient does not go to his urologist proactively.

I would also tell him that one thing is the atavistic or unfounded fear of “finding what I don’t have” against which you can only fight with reliable information. And another situation is real fear of finding prostate cancer that it does not have a significant clinical risk and the patient is subjected to overtreatment with not insignificant secondary effects for having brought it to light; this happened about 25 years ago and for this reason restrictions were placed on the indiscriminate use of PSA (blood tests) for population screening for prostate cancer.

However, in recent years cancers with metastases have increased by 25%, and therefore, incurable at the time of diagnosis. This has occurred both in the US and in Europe, including Spain, and is due to the restrictions that were imposed as of 2012 on the use of PSA, the justification for which was therapeutic overacting for low-risk cancers. Making PSA the culprit has led to this unfortunate situation.

Surely the most reasonable is a selective and stratified screening (This is how the European Commission recommends it in 2022) that allows new diagnostic tools that we did not have 20 years ago and offering non-aggressive treatment for cases of lower risk or even DO NOTHING, what we call active surveillance.

– What symptoms should serve as an alarm bell?

Urinary symptoms are more often due to benign pathologies that we also treat, such as benign growth of the prostate

-In its early stages, this type of cancer normally does not cause symptoms and that is where prevention is essentialbut if you are already somewhat advanced, you can ‘make yourself visible’ with different problems when urinatinga decrease in the force of the expulsion of urine (it would come out in droplets and not in the form of a stream), blood in the urine or semen, pain when urinating or ejaculating, bone pain, loss of weight and loss of appetite for no reason some.

Ideally, the patient should go to their specialist as soon as they detect any of these symptoms. Already in consultation, we will be able to assist you in the best possible way to confirm if these symptoms are related to a possible disease.

– What influence does family history have? Can it be prevented?

– An investigation published in Journal of the National Cancer Institute explains how the family history of man is a very important factor when developing prostate cancer. The article, carried out jointly between the University of Umea and the University of Lund in Sweden, explains that men with brothers affected by prostate cancer have twice the risk than the rest.

To carry out the study, data from more than 50,000 Swedes whose parents and siblings had had prostate cancer were analyzed. The results show that men with a brother with prostate cancer were 30 percent more likely to have the disease before the age of 75.

Similarly, men with fathers and brothers with prostate cancer also show that they have a 48 percent risk of developing any type of prostate cancer and a 14 percent increased chance of developing aggressive prostate cancer.

Therefore in families with prostate cancer screening should be more exhaustive Furthermore, these findings have led us to discover genetic factors that can influence the evolution of this cancer, which has led our Foundation (FIGUS) to finance a Genetic Characterization Study in those patients that we operate on for prostate cancer in collaboration with the Gomez Ulla Hospital in Madrid

– Faced with a diagnosis of prostate cancer, what should the patient know? Do they always undergo surgery? Is it the end of sexual life?

– The first thing a patient who can face this type of tumor needs to know is that they have a high survival rate. The latest studies indicate that about 98% of people survive this pathology in our environment with all the therapeutic weapons within our reach.

exist different types of treatment for prostate cancer and, in the end, the final decision depends on the aggressiveness of the tumor, age and also on the preferences of the patient.

First, if your doctor thinks your prostate cancer is unlikely to grow quickly, he or she may recommend that you not get treatment right away, which we call active surveillance. Instead you can choose to wait and see how it progresses.

In the field of medical interventions, there is the radical prostatectomy, an operation where doctors remove the prostate with much more precision and benefits for the patient if they are helped by the da Vinci surgical robot. Also, another option is radiotherapywhere high-energy x-rays (radiation) are used to destroy the cancer. There are two types of radiotherapy: external radiation therapy, in which radiation is delivered to cancer cells by a machine outside the body; o internal radiation therapy (brachytherapy); in which, through surgery, radioactive seeds or pellets are inserted into or near the tumor to destroy malignant cells. Both techniques can be curative and therefore achieve complete remission of the cancer.

Other therapies For the treatment of prostate cancer that are still being studied and applied, although they are not as curative as the previous ones, are cryotherapy, an intervention in which a special probe is placed inside or near the tumor in the prostate to freeze and destroy cancer cells; chemotherapy, through special drugs to reduce the size of the cancerous tumor or eliminate it. Other treatments to address this pathology are biological therapy, high-intensity focused ultrasound or hormone therapy.

There is an opinion that with surgery side effects are greater than with other techniques; This is because in the past we had to cut the neurovascular bundles that control the erection and are attached to the prostate in order to remove the entire tumor; Today, thanks to the surgical robot, we can do it while preserving them and achieving correct erectile function and postoperative urinary continence without detriment to oncological control.

The erectile dysfunction it can also be due to radiation and chemotherapy treatments, which can damage these neurovascular bundles. Another treatment that can affect erections is hormonal, as it consists of suppressing the production of the hormone testosterone.

The patient must know that with surgery in the most favorable cases we can offer a preservation of sexual potency of up to 90%.

– Is it true that dairy products increase the risk of prostate cancer?

-During the last few months, a new study conducted by researchers at Loma Linda University Health (LLU), whose findings have been published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, suggests that a high consumption of dairy could be a new risk factor. risk associated with this type of tumor: a high consumption of dairy products.

According to their results, men who consume a more dairy would have a significantly higher risk of prostate cancer compared to those who consume less dairy. In fact, the association with non-dairy calcium-rich foods was also investigated, and there was no relationship in those cases, which would indicate that there are substances other than calcium capable of increasing the risk of prostate cancer.

There are few known risk factors that lead to prostate cancer, such as smoking and lung cancer

Even so, it is important to understand that it is a first study and that the ideal would be to wait for other investigations of these characteristics that strengthen this research.

And above all, knowing that there are few known risk factors that lead to prostate cancer, as occurs with tobacco and lung cancer, and therefore more important than avoiding them is discovering it as soon as possible; which makes the proactive attitude of men over 45 years of age essential to know their particular situation, which today can be known by any primary care doctor or better yet, a urologist.

– Having an active sexual life, does it benefit prostate health?

-Although a general consensus on this issue has not yet been reached, in 2017, a Harvard University study indicated that there is a lower risk of prostate cancer if you ejaculate a minimum of 21 times a month.

The joint investigation of the Boston University School of Public Health and the Harvard Medical School, which was published in the prestigious journal of European Urologywas carried out among more than 30,000 men between the ages of 40 and 75, with different vital, personal and physical situations, and they were followed up for 18 years.

At the end of this study, it was determined that those who ejaculated more frequently (21 times a month) were up to a third less likely to develop this cancer than those who only ejaculated about seven times a month. But the study also revealed that those who did not reach the figure of 21 and had minimal sexual activity, also had a lower risk of suffering than those with no sexual life.