With surprises: Those summoned by ‘Bolillo’ Gómez for the microcycle of the Honduran National Team

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
The Colombian coach of the Honduran National Team, Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, has provided a call for 25 soccer players for the local championship for a microcycle of work towards the end of the Concacaf qualifiers.
The training sessions will be in Siguatepeque and will start on the 14th until the 17th.
The list includes players from Vida, Carlos Argueta, Roger Sander and Marvin ‘La Flecha’ Bernárdez, from Honduras Progreso, Cristian Sacaza and Selvin Guevara, Gerson Chávez, from Real España, and Jonathan Núñez, from Motagua. All of them receive their first call to the Bicolor Mayor.
The call also highlights Yeison Mejía and Júnior Lacayo, from Real España, Ángel Tejeda, from Motagua, and Edwin Solani Solano, from Marathón.
The Honduran National Team will have to face the Concacaf Octagonal Final games against Panama, Mexico and the United States on March 24, 27 and 30 respectively.
Honduras arrives at this end of the qualifiers without hope of qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but with the obligation to add to not continue plummeting in the FIFA ranking.
The Colombian coach in recent days began visiting the clubs to talk with the coaches and start fine-tuning details for the 2026 process.
THOSE CALLED:
GOALKEEPERS: Luis López (Real Spain), Edrick Menjívar (Olimpia) and Roberto López (Vida).
DEFENSES: Denil Maldonado (Motagua), Franklin Flores (Real Spain), Marcelo Santos (Motagua), Allans Vargas (Marathon), Getsel Montes (Real Spain), Marcelo Pereira (Motagua), Wesly Decas (Motagua) and Carlos Argueta (Vida).
MIDFIELDERS: Juan Delgado (Motagua), Edwin Rodríguez (Olimpia), Jorge Álvarez (Olimpia), Roger Sander (Life), Cristian Sacaza (Honduras Progreso), Gerson Chávez (Real Spain), Marvin Bernárdez (Life), Jonathan Núñez (Motagua), Selvin Guevara (Honduras Progreso) and Jack-Jean Baptiste (UPNFM).
FORWARDS: Yeison Mejía (Real Spain), Ángel Tejeda (Motagua), Júnior Lacayo (Real Spain) and Edwin Solano (Marathón).