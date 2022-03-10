With surprises: Those summoned by ‘Bolillo’ Gómez for the microcycle of the Honduran National Team

The Colombian coach of the Honduran National Team, Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, has provided a call for 25 soccer players for the local championship for a microcycle of work towards the end of the Concacaf qualifiers.

The training sessions will be in Siguatepeque and will start on the 14th until the 17th.

The list includes players from Vida, Carlos Argueta, Roger Sander and Marvin ‘La Flecha’ Bernárdez, from Honduras Progreso, Cristian Sacaza and Selvin Guevara, Gerson Chávez, from Real España, and Jonathan Núñez, from Motagua. All of them receive their first call to the Bicolor Mayor.