With Taproot’s technical upgrade, bitcoin enters a new era

Listen to the audio version of the article

On Sunday, with block 709.632, bitcoin entered a new era from a technical point of view with an upgrading of the code that improves its functionality and use in perspective. The news has been planned for some time and has not caused a shock on the prices, but the introduction of Taproot promises to facilitate the scalability and flexibility of the number one cryptocurrency.

Just last week, on the eve of the technological transition, bitcoin reached a new record close to 69 thousand dollars: it has now opened the week downsized to 65 thousand dollars, while even the set of over 14 thousand cryptocurrencies fails to confirm itself above 3 thousand. billions of dollars in capitalization.

Taproot represents the most important upgrade since the introduction of Segregated Witness (SegWit) in 2017, enabling an improvement in terms of privacy, scalability, security and simplification of transactions.

It must be said right away that nothing changes from a practical point of view for users and investors. But the technical changes will allow developers and operators in the crypto sector to have diversified tools at their disposal to realize the potential of the network.

The upgrade takes place through the adoption of the Schnorr signature algorithm which essentially enables three relevant improvements for the system. Firstly, it makes transactions more secure by reducing their traceability and enabling multi-signature ones, which involve multiple parties, making it easier to use bitcoin for smart contracts.

Precisely this second innovation enabled by Taproot represents a significant turning point in perspective. Until now, Ethereum was preferred to bitcoin for the adoption of smart contracts: now its blockchain will also be more usable for the adoption of those contracts that are the basis of non-fungible tokens (Nft) and decentralized finance tools (DeFi) .

Lastly, upgrading reduces the amount of data required for transactions by simplifying the procedure and paving the way for a reduction in costs resulting from a reduction in fees. Taproot thus promises to make Lightning Network more scalable, the “layer two” standard on which developers are working to allow the use of bitcoin as a payment tool for daily use.