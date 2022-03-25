With technology, it is possible to predict the failures of a building

A sector that is part of the evolutionary stage of technology, which is called the Fourth Industrial Revolution or 4.0, is construction. With the implementation of advanced systems and new devices, the panorama in this field was transformed: the way of designing works, building projects and improving the safety of buildings changed. In Medellin there are already several cases. One of these innovations was created by researchers from the UPB, the University of Antioquia, the EIA University and the company Area Ingenieros Consultores SAS, who developed a low-cost fiber optic-based force sensor that serves to monitor in real time the structural health of buildings in the construction process and during their useful life.

This technology works like this: inside a capsule of a polymeric and concrete material, two sensors are located (one measures mechanical deformations and the other thermal effects), which send the information to a computer located in the basement of the structure and that can be operate remotely. The entire capsule measures 55 millimeters in diameter by 30 centimeters in length, and is directly embedded in the columns of the building before the concrete is poured. Through optical fiber (similar to that used for telecommunications) that passes through PVC pipes from the columns to the equipment, the data is transmitted that allows, through Machine Learning techniques, to determine in advance any problem in the building. That is, if a defect is detected that can cause a failure in the structure, an early warning is generated. “Using Machine Learning techniques, we process the information and determine if there is any anomaly in the structure. Through pattern recognition algorithms we are able to process the force measurements to determine if it corresponds to a normal operating condition or an atypical one”, explained Julián Sierra, research professor at the UPB. There can be several causes of damage to a structure: telluric movement, deterioration due to aging of the concrete, failure of a component, a terrorist attack or the phenomenon known as differential settlement of piles. (See To know more). To better understand: what the sensors do is measure forces and the Machine Learning algorithms show any variation between the force relationships that exist in the columns where they were installed, and if it is a defect, it is possible to implement corrective actions before let a tragedy happen. The project is in the testing stage and has already been validated in the laboratory through prototypes of scale structures. In the next few days, 32 sensors will be installed in a building with more than 30 floors that is being built in the municipality of Sabaneta to begin implementing this technology and carry out the first validation in real construction and operating conditions. predict before you build