With technology, it is possible to predict the failures of a building

A sector that is part of the evolutionary stage of technology, which is called the Fourth Industrial Revolution or 4.0, is construction. With the implementation of advanced systems and new devices, the panorama in this field was transformed: the way of designing works, building projects and improving the safety of buildings changed.
In Medellin there are already several cases. One of these innovations was created by researchers from the UPB, the University of Antioquia, the EIA University and the company Area Ingenieros Consultores SAS, who developed a low-cost fiber optic-based force sensor that serves to monitor in real time the structural health of buildings in the construction process and during their useful life.
This technology works like this: inside a capsule of a polymeric and concrete material, two sensors are located (one measures mechanical deformations and the other thermal effects), which send the information to a computer located in the basement of the structure and that can be operate remotely.
The entire capsule measures 55 millimeters in diameter by 30 centimeters in length, and is directly embedded in the columns of the building before the concrete is poured. Through optical fiber (similar to that used for telecommunications) that passes through PVC pipes from the columns to the equipment, the data is transmitted that allows, through Machine Learning techniques, to determine in advance any problem in the building. That is, if a defect is detected that can cause a failure in the structure, an early warning is generated.
“Using Machine Learning techniques, we process the information and determine if there is any anomaly in the structure. Through pattern recognition algorithms we are able to process the force measurements to determine if it corresponds to a normal operating condition or an atypical one”, explained Julián Sierra, research professor at the UPB.
There can be several causes of damage to a structure: telluric movement, deterioration due to aging of the concrete, failure of a component, a terrorist attack or the phenomenon known as differential settlement of piles. (See To know more).
To better understand: what the sensors do is measure forces and the Machine Learning algorithms show any variation between the force relationships that exist in the columns where they were installed, and if it is a defect, it is possible to implement corrective actions before let a tragedy happen.
The project is in the testing stage and has already been validated in the laboratory through prototypes of scale structures. In the next few days, 32 sensors will be installed in a building with more than 30 floors that is being built in the municipality of Sabaneta to begin implementing this technology and carry out the first validation in real construction and operating conditions.
predict before you build
To be more precise in terms of time and cost during the construction of buildings and leave behind that way of building “by eye”, the Paisa company Bimbau created two years ago a web platform in which they convert materials from Colombian suppliers into virtual figures, using their respective technical specifications: it is possible to plan, estimate and negotiate the necessary materials for the execution of the projects. This activity is done in the design stage, before the execution, operation and maintenance of the projects.
It is going beyond a 3D render. The structures (buildings, houses) are designed through the BIM (Building Information Modelling) methodology, which allows the building to be built virtually and get closer to what it could be in reality.
It works like a marketplace (similar to Amazon) in which, at the same time that the designers download the virtual parts, the builders buy the materials that the design indicates for their execution. In addition, you have the option of negotiating prices with suppliers and ordering that the products be brought directly to the site, saving time and costs in the supply chain.
Juan Alejandro Saldarriaga, CEO of Bimbau, said that by building virtually, future problems that would arise in real life can be identified. That is, inconveniences such as the clashes between the water, air conditioning or energy networks, or the sizes of the doors. In general, when design changes are required, work stoppages occur and it is at this stage that these plans can be corrected to reduce unforeseen events.
The platform has been used by more than 4,000 companies and currently has more than 10,000 objects to download and use in digital models of works.