With technology, the individual has unprecedented power. Four hours of FinTech Talks

You don’t have to be Bill Gates, in his Alburquerque garage, to change the history of innovation. Today, successful startups are a reality that also speaks Italian. Particularly in the world of FinTech. The demonstration of this assumption – which perhaps, a few years ago, would have sounded like a provocation – came this morning from the FinTech Talks, the event organized by the Huffington Post.

Such an event could only be hosted in Piazza Affari, in the heart of the economic capital of Italy. “Milan is the epicenter of the FinTech of our country”, the mayor of the city, Beppe Sala, inaugurated the works in a discussion with the director of HuffPost Mattia Feltri. It is no coincidence that, as a recent Bank of Italy report underlines, almost half of Italian FinTech companies are concentrated in Lombardy. The secret of Milan, Sala said, is the ability to anticipate trends. In entrepreneurship, finance and creativity. In other words, the three ingredients that make this sector so dynamic.

Faced with the rise of FinTech, it is clear that banks defend themselves as best they can. “Let’s not forget that we are in the most banked country in Europe”, recalled Emilio Barucci, professor of Quantitative Finance at the Milan Polytechnic. Are startups a threat to banks’ position in the financial system? “The rise of FinTech must be contextualized. Let’s go and see the actual data ”reassured Massimo Proverbio, Intesa San Paolo’s Chief Digital and Innovation Officer. “If we look at the revenues, technological finance is worth only 0.4% of the Italian financial total. Looking ahead, these companies pose no threat to us. But they are still a challenge. The only way we have to deal with it is to be the first to innovate “.

Hard times ahead for banks? It’s not for sure. It all depends on how ready they are to question their approach to technological innovation. “In the banking world, everything is changing, even if we always do the same thing: give credit to businesses and citizens” explained Corrado Passera, former minister and founder of the digital bank Illimity, in an interview with Roberto Arditti. “Technology allows us to innovate our services in a formidable way. But great risks also come from great possibilities ”. This is why the big names have started collaborating with the challengers.

According to Bankitalia, Italian banks internalized FinTech services and products in only 18% of the projects. In 8 out of 10 cases, however, the activities are carried out outside the banking system. “Outsourcing is great news. We are in the era ofOpen Innovation”Underlined Pietro Sella, CEO of the group of the same name, during a dialogue with the co-director of HuffPost Gianni Del Vecchio. “Innovations arise from contamination. And with this system we all have to gain ”. It is the era of coopetition between large groups and small startups. As we have often pointed out on our pages.

In addition to the competition / cooperation between old and new actors, there is also a question of legislation. “FinTech is a difficult world to govern – added Barucci – this is also confirmed by the supervisory authorities. Its rise goes beyond the boundaries that regulators are forced to respect ”. There are those who said, this morning, that new financial technologies represent an epochal fact in the history of humanity. “In human history we have always exchanged promises. You do this today and I will do this tomorrow ”recalled, in connection from Great Britain, the philosopher Luciano Floridi, professor at the University of Oxford. “Over time we have made those promises with money. We philosophers talk about reification. An abstract thing, the promise, becomes concrete “. One way to make exchanges more efficient and manageable. “Today, however, with FinTech, we are returning to the era prior to reification. Cryptocurrencies are a re-abstraction of what had become concrete “.

In a context so liquid and complicated to understand, as the mayor of the Milanese city also pointed out, the role of institutions and regulators is of equal importance to that played by startups and banks in the sector. “The regulations still in force were designed for an analogue and not a digital world” highlighted Alessandra Perrazzelli, Deputy Director General of the Bank of Italy. “For this reason, here in Milan, we have created the Innovation Hub”. A structure dedicated to the support and development of both entrepreneurial and academic initiatives in the field of financial innovation.

Whoever watches must keep their guard up. Above all because we are talking about a sector – as pointed out by Perrazzelli and others – where Facebook, Amazon and other Big Tech are relentlessly strengthening their power: from the management of Big Data to the dominance in e-commerce, up to the issue. credit cards and digital currencies. “A digital euro is needed to counter the rise of Big Tech. A necessary response from the Eurosystem. Not only the monetary policy of our continent is at stake, but also the very idea of ​​democracy ”. Consob, through commissioner Paolo Ciocca, echoed the warnings of Via Nazionale: “Italy must adopt legislation that lays the foundations for the issuance and negotiation, even in our country, of innovative financial instruments, such as securities tokens. At stake – Ciocca emphasized – is the protection of savers and investors. For Italy it is crucial to have the right infrastructures for FinTech activity, such as wallet providers and exchanges“.

And the protection of savers also passes through transparency. For the member of the college of the Privacy Guarantor, Guido Scorza, the increasing use of blockchain technology – essentially based on anonymity – in the FinTech field is a great challenge for the activity of those who must protect the personal data of citizens. “Each of us has the right to request the deletion of their data. Applying this right in the blockchain universe is complicated. But we don’t have to break down. The future should not be fought, but governed ”summed up Scorza.

Italy has nothing to envy abroad. But there are many things that can still be improved. “Not far from our home, in France, the institutions immediately understood the extent of this revolution” Camilla Cionini Visani, general manager of ItaliaFintech, reminded the audience of Palazzo Mezzanotte. “In Paris he is active Choose Paris, a program full of subsidies and loans to encourage the birth and development of hi-tech startups. There are now 750 on the banks of the Seine. Three times more than Milan ”.

Let’s be clear: during the works it became clear that Italy is doing well, as confirmed by the numbers of the aforementioned Bank of Italy report. But how can we strengthen our vocation for innovation? For the deputy Alessandro Fusacchia, coordinator of the interparliamentary group on artificial intelligence, the future of Italian FinTech passes through schools and universities. “Financial education is the tool with which to spread the right awareness of citizens. Only in this way will we have a country with the right toolbox to create and attract startups, even from abroad “.

And the education of the individual is increasingly important. This was confirmed in his final conclusions by Emilio Barucci: “FinTech technologies give the individual a renewed centrality. We are in full disintermediation. The individual has in his hands a power never even remotely imagined in the past ”. He just has to find out. Today, with FinTech Talks, we have tried to take a first step in this direction.