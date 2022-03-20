with temporary protection, the green light for health care and school

With temporary protection, Ukrainian refugees will have “access to assistance provided in Italy by the national health service, to the labor market and to study”. This is what the draft of the Dpcm reports to the government’s study.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

The residence permit for temporary protection, activated by the European Union to address the refugee crisis from Ukraine, it should last a year and be released directly by the Quaestors. This is what we read in the draft of the new Dpcm being studied by the government, reported by some press agencies. Permission may be “automatically six months in six months for a maximum period of one year“, unless Brussels decides to stop the program.

With this special residence permit, that after being requested at the police station is released in electronic format, Ukrainian refugees will have “access to assistance provided in Italy by the national health service, to the labor market and to studies“. With temporary protection, in other words, the right to health care is guaranteed: it will be enough to register with the Als of your home to receive a general practitioner. In addition,”the holder of a residence permit for temporary protection can, at any time, submit an application for international protection” And “the examination and decision of the application for international protection are deferred upon the termination of temporary protection“.

Some exceptions are also contained in the text under examination by the government so the temporary permit may not be issued, for example when “there are reasonable grounds for considering the applicant a danger to the security of the state“. However, “the exclusion of temporary protection does not preclude the possibility of submitting an application for international protection“. And in the event that the application for international protection has actually been submitted, the expulsion measure from the national territory will not be adopted.

War in Ukraine, because Italy is being targeted by Moscow and Minister Guerini has been threatened

Returning to the reception of refugees, all management is in the hands of the welfare remains of the Ministry of the Interior. “To the discipline of welfare measures“it is provided by ordinances of the head of Civil Protection”in implementation of the state of emergency“which the government proclaimed last February 28, a few days after the invasion. These ordinances will have to ensure”coordination between welfare measures and the reception system“, paying particular attention to unaccompanied minors.