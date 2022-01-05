With the Airflow opens a new chapter for Chrysler

IN PRODUCTION IN THREE YEARS – Is called Chrysler Airflow, the electric crossover which is responsible for relaunching the American brand which currently has only two models in the range. Its production version, which should be very similar to this prototype, should arrive on the market in 2025, inaugurating a range that by 2028 will consist of fully electric vehicles.

A SOPHISTICATED BRAIN – The strength of the Chrysler Airflow is the sophisticated multimedia system based on the new architecture STLA Brain, which “unites” hardware and software, giving software developers the ability to quickly create and update functions and services intended for the cockpit or the multimedia system itself. The latter, in addition to being obviously compatible with updates via the internet, has simple and intuitive graphics, capable of simplifying the user experience. Particular attention has been paid to the “digital life” of the user and the car itself.

PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCE – Behind the wheel of the Chrysler Airflow you can see one of the six LCD panels that make up the car’s digital instrumentation, called STLA SmartCockpit, also based on the STLA Brain architecture. Clearly there is no lack of voice assistant, navigation system, and a series of paid services. Everything can be customized to the maximum, so that occupants can prioritize the information they deem most important.

ELECTRIC WITH 400 HP – The Chrysler Airflow it also has seats with an integrated camera, which allows the occupants to participate in a group video conference while remaining comfortably inside the car. The car is equipped with the necessary hardware for level 3 autonomous driving. The Chrysler Airflow is powered by two electric motors from with 203 hp, one at the front and one at the rear, powered by a battery that allows you to travel up to between 560 and 640 km on a single charge.

MINIMAL STYLE – The interior of the Chrysler Airflow perfectly match the elegant and minimal style of the bodywork, with a LED ambient lighting system, which together with the panoramic glass roof makes them particularly bright and welcoming.