With the allied cabbage of our heart it is possible to prepare a very tasty and extraordinary dish rich in vitamins and antioxidants

Winter is the season in which one’s physical well-being is severely tested by the cold and constant ailments. The way to deal with it is to prevent any disturbance and to learn to live with frost and bad weather. A considerable help, to defend against all this, fortunately comes from nature with lots of fruit and vegetables rich in nutrients essential for health.

These foods, in fact, help to increase the body’s defenses and purify it especially after the Christmas holidays. Among the many, there is certainly cabbage, which in addition to being healthy is also very versatile, allowing you to create truly delicious dishes.

The benefits of cabbage

With cabbage, an ally of our heart, it is possible to prepare a very tasty and extraordinary dish rich in vitamins and antioxidants. That’s right! Potassium and vitamin K, contained in it, would help protect cardiovascular health. Salts such as selenium, manganese, calcium and iron, to name a few, along with vitamins A, C and E would take care of the eyes and skin, promote tissue generation and support bone health. In short, the cabbage would seem a real cure-all useful for strengthening the immune system and facing the days with energy.

Let’s see how to take advantage of the many benefits of this vegetable with a mouth-watering vegetarian recipe.

Ingrediants:

1 cabbage;

1 carrot;

200 g of rice;

1 onion;

1 stick of celery;

200 g of seitan;

1 knob of butter;

5 tablespoons of grated Parmesan cheese;

100 ml of soy milk;

extra virgin olive oil;

2 teaspoons of turmeric;

a pinch of nutmeg;

parsley;

salt;

pepper.

Method

Boil the rice in abundant salted water. Once cooked, drain and season with butter, parmesan, chopped parsley, nutmeg, turmeric dissolved in a cup of water and pepper.

Blanch the cabbage leaves in boiling water, drain and dry them on a cloth.

In a saucepan, prepare a sauté with oil, onion, carrot and celery, then add and sauté the chopped seitan. Salt but not too much. Once ready, add the seitan preparation to the rice and mix all the ingredients well.

Stuff the cabbage leaves with the rice mixture and wrap them up to create a roll to be stopped with a toothpick. Arrange everything in a pan, oil and pour the soy milk. Bake at 180 degrees for about 30 minutes.

An extraordinary mix of ingredients to be served hot as a single and complete dish.