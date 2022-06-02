With the appearance of Bruce Banner in She-Hulk, this is how the future of the original Avengers is glimpsed – FayerWayer

The original Avengers are less and less. Of the six with whom Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) formed the group in Avengers: The Avengers (2012), there are only three active ones left, one of them Bruce Banner – Hulk.

The character played by Mark Ruffalo is key to one of the Marvel series that will premiere this year on Disney Plus, She-Hulk. Banner, in his Smart Hulk form, “will transmit his powers” to his cousin Jennifer Walters (the actress is Tatiana Maslany).

After the change suffered from Avengers: Infinity War to Endgame, where he went from being the Incredible Hulk to becoming the Smart Hulk (courtesy of a good beating from Thanos), Banner lives a new reality.

But he is not the only Avenger to do so.

The changes of the original Avengers in Marvel, in addition to the Hulk

Let’s remember that in Endgame “they lost their lives” (in quotes, because we know that in the UCM anyone can come back from the dead) Black Widow – Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson, and Iron Man – Tony Stark, the great Robert Downey Jr.

In Black Widow’s case, her sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) showed her credentials as a successor in the Hawkeye series.

Meanwhile, Captain America – Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) he decided to step aside at the end of Endgame, handing over his shield to the former Falcon, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Three less, only Banner, Hawkeye and Thor remain. What is the fate of these last two?

Hawkeye – Clint Barton (the role belongs to Jeremy Renner) starred in her own series in late 2021, leaving a bow and arrow to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). At the end of the series it was implied that Barton not only bequeathed his position to Bishop, but also his name, so it is expected that in a future production Hawkeye will be the young archer.

While Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will have his fourth film, Thor: Love and Thunder, alongside Mighty Thor – Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman. The film will be released on July 8 in the United States, so we will soon know what will happen to the God of Thunder.