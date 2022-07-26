With the aroma of coffee, the Mirandas continue to ‘conquer’ the country from Guayaquil | Economy | News

Today Guayaquil celebrates 487 years of the founding process, a city that in turn has been witness and cradle of the constitution of important companies that were born in the last century and in the 19th century; and that are still valid and in the collective memory of Guayaquil; and that they have lived together with the city good times, but also complicated moments.

One of these long-standing companies is Café Conquistador, which in its 73 years of life has ventured into other lines of business that have left their mark, such as El Comisariato de Todos El Conquistador, a chain that emerged between the end of the sixties and the beginning of the seventies and that Carlos Miranda Freire, president of Café El Conquistador, remembers with much appreciation and nostalgia.

In a small office, at km 8.5 of the road to Daule, Miranda Freire, 70, tells Diario EL UNIVERSO about the beginnings of this great family business. It was the beginning of the forties when his father, Carlos Miranda Gallegos from Rio de Janeiro, started his business in Guayaquil, delivering products from the Sierra in the Central Market.

“My mother -María Angélica Freire- was the head of the Railroad casinos, in the 1940s, 1930s, and she visionarily told my father to come to Guayaquil and she would send him products from the Sierra. (The products) reached Babahoyo, because the train did not reach Durán at that time, my father traveled and brought them to the city,” says the businessman, who was the first of the Miranda family to be born in Guayaquil.

After so much coming and going, the Miranda-Freires decided to permanently migrate to Guayaquil and settle in a small stall in the Central Market, then they rented a place in front, on Lorenzo de Garaicoa street, and founded their first formal business, La Bodega Agrícola.

In 1949 Miranda Gallegos crystallized an old desire, to market coffee; and from La Bodega Agrícola was born what is now Café Conquistador.

Carlos Miranda Issa, the third generation in charge of the company, remembers that the commissariats were also born from La Bodega Agrícola. “Not only with products from the Sierra, but with imported products,” says the businessman, who indicates that they came to have five of their own stores in Guayaquil.

The idea of ​​the commissariat, according to Miranda Issa, came from her aunts who brought the concept of supermarkets from Mexico and the United States. Her father remembers that he was studying in Mexico (he was 18 years old) when between 1969 and 1970 he opened the first local El Comisariato de Todos El Conquistador.

Carlos Miranda Freire (c) and his children, Carlos Miranda Issa and Andrea Miranda Issa, recall the beginnings of Café Conquistador founded in 1949, and the birth of other group companies such as Fantasias del Conquistador and Importadora Carmiranda. Photo: José Beltrán / The Universe Photo: The Universe

“Before they were supermarkets, as a result of the Government implementing commissariats for employees, and these began to capture the clientele of the supermarkets, so with (another chain) we had an Association of Supermarkets, we said: they are taking our customers, then in Instead of supermarkets, let’s put comisariats, that’s where the famous idea of ​​commissariats was born,” reveals Miranda Freire, who points out that the first manager of commissariats was his brother-in-law Jorge García Torres, who later left the company to found his own, Sumesa.

However, this part of the business no longer exists, the last location, located at Samanes 5, closed in 2009. Miranda Freire acknowledges that after almost 40 years they did not reach the breakeven point in new locations that they opened and financially it took its toll. , which became the company’s first setback.

“When Samanes closed, it was a bank loan and the sales expectations did not cover what we had to sell in order to cover the financial cost,” indicates Miranda Freire, who indicates that the power of the market also impacted them.

However, the Mirandas recovered and resurfaced with other businesses; Well, from the commissariats, Fantasias del Conquistador was born, which until now specializes in products for parties, and Importadora Carmiranda, which distributes the Mexican brand Globos Payaso.

The second complicated period was between 2015 and 2016 when the government of Rafael Correa imposed safeguards on imports. Miranda Issa assures that they came to pay up to 65% of tariffs, which almost meant the bankruptcy of Importadora Carmiranda.

“The safeguards did nothing but encourage smuggling. On the street, Clown Balloons were sold at half the price of what we sold. They entered through the border between Peru and Colombia,” recalls Miranda Freire, who, however, acknowledges that there were also boom times for the business, especially coffee, in the 1980s during the government of León Febres-Cordero.

The businessman recalls that at that time Ecuador exported coffee and they had a support price. The country was part of the International Coffee Organization (ICO), a cartel that gave each member a quota to regularize the price. “The ICO is over, they throw it down and the member countries opened up to the market and that was the worst catastrophe, more than 100 exporters went bankrupt in the country.”

For more than seven decades, with good and bad times, the Miranda and El Conquistador have managed to get up and reinvent themselves, as well as Guayaquil after the fires of 1896 and 1902. Miranda Issa is no longer the last generation of El Conquistador, now it is Carlos Miranda Andrade, his son, who was born six months ago and will continue the family and business legacy that his great-grandfather began. (YO)